Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

DINSDALE (Dungannon) 22nd February 2025, Bernadette ( Bernie) née Mitchell. Peacefully at Willowgrove Nursing Home Dungannon late of Anne Street and Leeds. Beloved wife of the late Colin(RIP). Loving daughter of the late James and Emily Mitchell. Much loved aunt and friend. Requiem Mass in St. Malachy’s Church Edendork, tomorrow, Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. Loved and missed by her sorrowing nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

The death has occurred of Marie Devlin (née Quinn) Peacefully at Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home and formerly of Clontarf Drive, Omagh, 21st February 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Barry (Eileen) and Stephen (Mairead), loving granny of Emma, Patrick, Laura, Ella and Conor and great-granny of Eva, Órán, Fódha, Cillian, Clara, Callum and Ethan, dearest sister of Kathleen, Margaret, Dolores, Brian, Thomas and the late Liam, Francie and Pat. Reposing at the home of her son and daughter in law, Stephen and Mairead Devlin, 14, Bracken Walk, Omagh BT78 5RT, from 8 p.m. today, Saturday 22nd February. Funeral from there on Monday 24th February at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 9 P.M. TO 1 P.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Steenson Mary Elizabeth (Betty) 22nd February 2025 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved Wife of the late Pat, loving Mother of Anne, Deborah and Brian, dear Mother in law of Alan, Paul and Fanta, a devoted Grandmother of Andrew, Jordan and Matthew and a Great Grandmother of Enrique, Matteo, Maya and Noah. Funeral service in Christ Church Strabane at 12 Noon on Tuesday 25th February followed by burial in Urney Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Londonderry. House strictly private, family and close friends welcome to 25 Glenside Strabane on Monday 24th from 4pm to 8pm. A Mothers love is a gift that never fades, but continues to nourish us even after she is gone.