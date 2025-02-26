Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Gilpin 25th February 2025 Peacefully at hospital, Jean 42 Derrycorry House, Derryhirk Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Wilfred, dear mother of Jasmine, Osnan, Carmen and Tonia and much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral arrangement later. House private, family flowers only, donations may be made in Jean’s memory payable to Annaghmore Parish Church Building Fund, C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and loving remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.”

DAVIDSON (Bedford, England) – Kenny, suddenly 23rd February 2025. Remembered by Aunt Margaret and Family, Old Caulfield Road, Dungannon.

The death has taken place February 24th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Gordon King – 19 New Street, Sion Mills. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved brother of Thomas, Eileen, Jean, James, Olive, Iris, Victor and the late George, Herbert, Mary, babies Albert and Desmond. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (February 25th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (February 27th) at 12.30p.m. for Service of Thanksgiving in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Sion Mills at 1p.m. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd” Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.

The death has occurred of Andy Bolton. Peacefully, 24th February 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Sharon, much loved father of Pamela, Mark (Deborah) and Donna Marie, loving granda of P.J., Aoife, Caitlyn, Jonah and Kyla, dearest brother of Frank and the late Margaret and Mary, cherished son of the late Andy and Margaret and son in law of the late Mary and Willie John (Devine). Reposing at the family home (2, Breen Park, Victoria Bridge BT82 9LF), from 11 a.m. on Tuesday 25th February. Funeral from the family home on Thursday 27th February at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.