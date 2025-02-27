Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WATT (Slatequarry) 26th February 2025 peacefully in Corkhill Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, Brigid. Beloved wife of the late Gerry RIP. Cherished mother of Brian and Roisin and mother-in-law of Lorna and Gary. Treasured Granny to Shauna, Odhrán, Danielle, Clodagh, Leagh, Alicia and Martin. Brigid is reposing at home 36 Bardahessiagh Road BT702RH until removal Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. John’s Church, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Our Lady pray for her. Deeply loved and missed by her sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

MANAGH – 26th February 2025, (peacefully) at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Robert (Bertie), beloved husband of Frances, 5 Crevenagh Downs, Omagh, loving father of Karen, Julie (Mark), Rhonda (James), Sandra (Aaron), Nicola (Steve) and Robert (Emma), devoted grandad to Luke, Daniel; Jack, Noah; Chloe, Sophie, Ruby, Lily; Grace, Olivia, Archie and Ethan, a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral service in Sixmilecross Parish Church on Friday at 1.30 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sixmilecross Parish Church and Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Wednesday from 6 pm – 9 pm and Thursday from 3 pm – 9 pm. Lovingly remembered by his loving wife, family and the entire family circle. “Peace, Perfect Peace”

Conway, Mullaslin, Carrickmore, 25th February 2025, Maura (Mary), RIP. Peacefully at Craigavon Hospital surrounded by her loving daughter Martina (partner Gary) and grandson Francis. Remains reposing at FMC Funeral Home at The Milestone, Quarry Rd, Carrickmore from this evening (Wednesday) at 6pm until 11pm, Thursday 2pm until 11pm and Friday 28th until removal at 1.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory for 2.30pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, grandson, her daughter’s partner, cousins, extended family and friends. St Martin Pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund.

Gilpin 25th February 2025 Peacefully at hospital, Jean, Derrycorry House, 42 Derryhirk Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Wilfred, dear mother of Jasmine, Osman, Carmen and Tonia and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in Annaghmore Parish Church on Friday 28th February 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private, family flowers only, donations may be made in Jean’s memory payable to Annaghmore Parish Church Building Fund, C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and loving remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.”