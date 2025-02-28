Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

25th February 2025 Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital Barbara Elizabeth (Betty), late of Sheils House’s, Dungannon and Corkhill Care Home. Loving daughter of the late William James and Barbara, sister of Dougie (twin), his wife Yvonne, younger brother Cecil, and the late Herbert and Mary. Funeral service in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore Upper on Sunday 2nd March 2025 at 1.30 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Betty’s memory payable to Donaghmore Upper Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and the wider family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Doyle Margaret, Omagh, Co Tyrone, February 24th 2025, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Wife of Martin and mother of Petrina (Donna), Darrell (Rosin), grandmother of Clodagh, sister of Seamus and the late Mary RIP. Reposing at the funeral home of Benedict Martin & Son, 11 Charlemont Road, Dungannon, BT71 7HQ. Family will welcome friends and neighbours between 3pm – 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Cremation to follow in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Ellen Louisa (Nell) PAULEY. Passed away 25th February 2025 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital with her loving family by her bedside. Late of Carrickfergus. Loving and devoted wife to George. Caring and most loving mother to Louisa and husband Desy. Beyond proud and devoted Nannie to Dean, partner Lisa, Rachel and partner Paul. A Service of Thanksgiving for Nell’s life will be held in S & J Irvine Funeral Home, 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus, BT38 8BL on Sunday 2nd March 2025 at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment in Victoria Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland c/o S & J Irvine, 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus, BT38 8BL. (Cheques made payable to the named charity please; card donations via telephone on 028 9335 1540 Mon-Fri 9.00 a.m.to 5.00 p.m. Cash donations also welcome.) Nell will be loved and remembered always by the entire family circle. We will never cease to miss you, we will never cease to care, in a little corner of our hearts, you will stay forever there. Beautiful memories treasured forever, of happy days we had together.

The death has occurred of Seamus O’ Donnell. Suddenly, at his home (Apt. 16, St. Columba’s Grove, Lifford F93 AR39), 25th February 2025 R.I.P. much loved father of Tara, Mark, Clare, James, Eugene, Patrick, Adeline, Emma and Louise, loving brother of Liam, Gerard, Martin and Lisheen. Reposing at St. Columba’s Grove, Lifford F93 AR29, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, Wednesday 26th February and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday 27th February. Private on the morning of the funeral. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 28th February at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, Jesus, have mercy on his soul.