Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

HADDEN (nee Gamble) – February 27th, 2025, peacefully at Greenpark Nursing Home, Betty, Dromore House, Caledon, wife of the late Fred, dear mother of Alan, Roy and the late Nicola, mother-in-law of Sylvia and grandmother of Calum and Abby. Funeral Service on Monday 3rd March 2025 in Minterburn Presbyterian Church at 11.00 am followed by interment in Hillhead Presbyterian Churchyard, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal (arriving approximately 3.00 pm). HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please, donations if desired payable to The Leprosy Mission, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

Loughrin (née Smith) – February 27th 2025 (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her loving Family, Nora, 12 Kiltyclay Road, Rock, Dungannon. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Derek, much loved Mother of Angela, Gary and Katrina, a loving Mother-in-Law of Brian and Lisa, devoted Nanny of Ben, Matthew, Jake, Daniel, Ryan, Rachel, Ella, Chloe, Hannah, Luke and Joshua and a dearly loved Sister of Betty, Ronnie, Anna, Doris, Winifred, Ivor and Jennifer. All welcome at her home today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) from 4:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral will take place from her home on Sunday, March 2nd at 1:45pm, to Sandholes Presbyterian Church (kindly granted) for service at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Faith Mission, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4 v 7.

MORROW – February 25th, 2025, peacefully at hospital in Truro. Neville, Treveale Farm, Ladock, Cornwall, (formerly Edentilone, Aughnacloy), loving husband of May, dear father of Wendy (Paul) and Irwin, much loved grandfather of David and Philip, brother of Stanley, Daphne, the late Pearl and Kathleen. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle. Cornwall, Portadown and Aughnacloy. “At Peace”.