Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

QUINN Callum, suddenly as a result of a car accident, aged 18 years old. Callum RIP, beloved son of Aileen and Jim, much loved brother of Ella and Jamie, dear grandson of Ethna and the late Michael Mc Cormick, RIP, and Jim and Irene Quinn. Deeply regretted by Callum’s entire family circle and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has taken place March 4th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Richard (Dick) Collins 53 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Main Street, Macroom, Co. Cork. Beloved husband of the late Emily, much loved father of Richard, Louise and the late Mark, father-in-law of Sinead, dearly loved grandfather of Matthew, Conor and Thomas and brother of the late Molly, Catherine and Peggy. Reposing at his home on Thursday (March 6th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Friday (March 7th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

HERON – 3rd March 2025, Tom (Slade), Eastvale Avenue, Dungannon, passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Ellen and much-loved brother of Della, Percy, Olive, Noeleen, Alaister, Eleanor, William, Drucilla, Nigel, and the late Matthew and Leslie. Funeral Service on Thursday 6th March in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW at 1.30 pm followed by committal in Coolhill Cemetery. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at the Funeral Home on Wednesday 5th March from 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm. Will be lovingly remembered by his Brothers, Sisters, their Families and all the Family Circle. “Safe in the Arms of Jesus”

Hamilton, 4th March 2025. Peacefully in his late residence. Robert (Tom). Late of 7 Sperrin View, Newtownstewart. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann and devoted Father of Serina (Noel Cochrane), Sharon (Nigel Humphrey), Wendy (Kevin Maguire) and Donna (John Gillespie) and a much loved Granda of Tristan, Aaron, Scott, William, Thomas, Emma, Mason, Bella, Ruby and Isla. Also a treasured brother. Family and friends welcome to call at his late residence today 6pm – 9pm, Wednesday 3pm – 9pm and Thursday 3pm – 9pm. Funeral service will be held in his late residence Friday 7th March at 1pm followed by burial in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Muscular Dystrophy payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

McGLONE 18 Annaghsallagh Road, Caldedon, Co Tyrone, March 3rd 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Copperfields Nursing Home, Aughnacloy. Cecilia beloved wife of the late Sean, dearly beloved mother of Malachy, Nora McCann (Clonoe), Rodney, Vanessa McGirr (Stewartstown), Stella Watson (Poyntzpass), Brian, Roisin McKevitt (Bessbrook), Linda McGlone (Monaghan), predeceased by her grandchildren Aine and Brendan. Sister-in-law of Anna Mohan (Brantry) and Bridie Conlon (Tullysaran). Reposing at her late residence until removal on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Caledon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wake times on Tuesday and Wednesday 1pm to 9pm and house private on Thursday morning please. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, neighbours and staff of Copperfields Nursing Home, Aughnacloy. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Monaghan (née O’Kane) (77 Claggan Road, Cookstown and formerly Portglenone), 2nd March 2025 Mary RIP. beloved wife of Patsy, much loved mother of John, Martin, Barry, Catherine and Padraig and loving sister of John, Peter, Karen (McDonnell) and the late Seamus and Damien. NB: “House Strictly Private Please”, Close Family and Friends Only. Mary’s remains will leave her late residence on Thursday 6th March at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Michaels Church, Lissan (which can be viewed via the parish webcam, see link below), burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law Lisa and Ciara, brothers, sister, brothers and sisters in law, grandchildren: Caolan, Cadhla and Ríona and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sister and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

The death has taken place March 4th 2025 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Mc Daid (née Heaney) Longlands, Convoy F93 P6KH and formerly of Strabane. Beloved wife of James, much loved mother of James (Lisa), Clare (Marty) and Brandon, dearly loved grandmother of Chloe, cherished daughter of Betty and the late John Heaney and sister of John, Elizabeth, Bernadette and Adrian. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (March 4th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (March 6th) at 9a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, granddaughter, mum, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html