Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ROBERT (BOB) Suddenly at South West Acute Hospital and late of 23 Campsie Crescent, Omagh. A devoted father of Justin (Lindsay), Rachel (Damien) and Demi-lee, a cherished grandfather of Bailie, Mason, Tiya, Shannon, Leah, and a dear brother. Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-9pm and Sunday from 3-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bob will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church, on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Your big smile will always warm our hearts.”

JEFFERSON -7th March 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, Stewart, late of 11 Tursallagh Road, Sixmilecross, beloved brother of the late Madge, Robbie, Jackie, Billy and Ruth, a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home. Funeral from his late home on Sunday at 2.30 pm for service in Sixmilecross Parish Church. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sixmilecross Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

RODGERS (Coalisland) March 7, 2025. Michael. R.I.P. Beloved brother of Patrick and the late Jackie, Kathleen, Agnes, Anne and Betty. R.I.P. Dearest son of the late George and Molly R.I.P., and a much loved uncle. Removal from Michael’s late residence, 32 Moss Road, Mullaghmoyle BT71 5EQ on Sunday at 2.30pm to arrive at Ss Mary & Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 3.00pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nieces and nephews; Maria, Seamus, Michael, Marian and Shauna. Please note wake times on today Saturday from 11.00am until 10.00pm and on Sunday from 10.00am until 2.00pm. Your understanding is appreciated.

The death has occurred of Mary HAUGHEY (née Quinn) Formerly of 402 Crockanboy Road Creggan Omagh BT79 9AF passed away peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home Omagh on the 7th March 2025 surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, treasured mother of Raymond (Kathleen), John-James (Susan), ever loving sister of Matt and the late Annie, Maggie and Joe. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Colette, Briege, Christina, Elaine, John-daniel and Conor. Much-loved great-grandmother of Tommy, Annie, Evie, Cora, Lorcan, Shea, Aoibhin and Conan. Mary’s remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm today, Friday 7th March. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday 9th March at approximately 12.20pm going to St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Creggan for 1.00pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcilles Cemetery, Carrickmore. Family time from 10pm – 10am each day. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Quinn (Moortown) 6th March 2025 Peacefully at Fairfields Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, Bernard (Barney), dearly beloved husband of Carmel and much-loved father of Shane, Brian, Donna (McGonnell), Stephen and cherished brother of Adeline, Gertie, Pat-Joe, Mark, and the late Maureen, Sarah and Bernie R.I.P. Funeral from his home 7 Ardboe Road, BT80 0HT, to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 1pm Requiem Mass on Sunday 9th March. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). Bernard’s Wake will take place from 5pm to 10pm on both Friday and Saturday evenings. House private on morning of the funeral please. Could all those attending Bernard’s Wake please use the Car Park at The Church of The Immaculate Conception. St Michael Archangel pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Aimee, Maddie, Adam, Cillian and Daithi, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Gary, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.