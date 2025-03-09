Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

POLLOCK, (née MEEHAN), March 8th, 2025 MARGARET NOELLE (NOLEEN) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 89 Willmount Road, Drumquin. Dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, devoted mother of Anne (Mervyn) and the late David, cherished grandmother of Jennifer and the late Alison, dear sister of the late Billy. Funeral arrangements to follow: Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to South West Acute Hospital, Stroke Ward. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Forever in our Hearts”

Thom, 7th March 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Errol, late of 24 Nelson Park, Fivemiletown. A much loved husband of Frances, and a devoted father of Gillian (Keith) and Jonathan. Also a very special grandfather of Ashley (fiancé Jonathan). Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Errol will take place on Monday at 2.00pm in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in memory of Errol are to the South West Acute Hospital –Ward 8, Enniskillen. Please make all cheques payable to “WHSCT W8” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Errol will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Frances and family and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”

The death has taken place March 7th 2025 of Stephen Gallagher – 7 Townsend Terrace, Strabane. Dearly loved son of Rosaleen and the late Patsy Gallagher, much loved brother of Fr. Eoghan and Claire, brother-in-law of Niall and loving uncle to Fiadh and Éanna. Reposing at his home on Saturday (March 8th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Monday (March 10th) at 11.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mum, brother, sister, brother-in-law, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Slieve Na Mon Residents` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

YOUNG, March 7th, 2025 ROBERT (BOB) Suddenly at South West Acute Hospital and late of 23 Campsie Crescent, Omagh. A devoted father of Justin (Lindsay), Rachel (Damien) and Demi-lee, a cherished grandfather of Bailie, Mason, Tiya, Shannon, Leah, and a dear brother. Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-9pm and Sunday from 3-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bob will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church, on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Your big smile will always warm our hearts.”