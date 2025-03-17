Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Iris Stevenson, formerly of Seein Park, Sion Mills, died peacefully in Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane, on the 16th March 2025. Devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt, dearly loved by all her family. Iris will leave her home in Seein Park at 12.30pm on Wednesday 19th March 2025 for a Service of Thanksgiving in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Sion Mills at 1pm. Following the church service, the committal will be at Baronscourt Parish Church Graveyard. Everyone is welcome to call with family at Hood & Co Funeral Home, 9 St Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart on Tuesday 18th March between 6-8.30pm. Lovingly remembered and cherished by her family and friends. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O’Hanlon (nee McGirr) (19 McCrea Park, Clogher) March 16th, 2025, Moyra, peacefully at SWAH. Daughter of the late John and Alice (Gate Lodge, Clogher), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy), dear mother of Clare, much loved sister of the late Jim (Christine) New Zealand and Joe (Sally) Belfast RIP. St Pio pray for her. House private please. Funeral arrangements later.

Currie, Margaret Ann, 53 Tullycullion Road, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, BT70 3LY, March 15th 2025. Dearly beloved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Clodagh, Plunkett (Roisin), Frances, Paula (Trevor), Carol (Conor), the late Noreen and grandmother of the late Matthew. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Malachys Church, Edendork. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Margaret Ann was a much loved mother, wife, grandmother, foster mother, sister and friend. Wake times from 12 noon to 9pm on Sunday and Monday please.

The death has taken place March 15th 2025 at her home of May Mc Intyre (née Quinn) 25 Melmount Villas, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Binky, much loved mother of Bill, Gerry, Hugo, Kay, Philip, Sandra, Jim, Damien and the late Marie, and sister of Nuala, Dympna, Patsy, Nana and the late Jim and Hugo. Reposing at her home on Sunday (March 16th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (March 18th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

SHERRY, Peter (Dungannon) March 15th 2025. Passed away peacefully at Ashbrook Nursing Home. Husband of the late Margaret, Father of Joanne, Niall (Nora) & Feargal (Eugene) and beloved Grandfather & Great Grandfather. Peter’s remains will be reposing at his home, 10 Drumglass Way, BT71 4AG from Sunday at 5pm until removal on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. St. Patrick, pray for him. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Ashbrook Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

McAleer – James J (Seamus), Toronto, Ontario, Canada, (formerly 45 Fintona Road, Aughlish, Dromore) died on 14th March 2025 RIP. Son of the late Charles and Brigid and brother of Enda, Brian and Patrick. Sadly missed by his partner Josephine. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his partner, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Wilkinson Francis (Francie), (Seskinore) formerly of Tullyrush Road, Seskinore died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Friday 14th March 2025. Sorely missed and loved by Annita, Austin (Louise), Nadine, Philip and Callum, brother of Ronnie (Lily), Audrey Heath (Michael), Jennifer Way (Derek) and the late Richard and Marian. Devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late Ben and Violet. Francie will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3.30pm until 9pm on Saturday 15th March and from 3pm until 9pm on Sunday 16th March. Francie will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 1.30pm on Monday 17th March 2025 for a Service of Thanksgiving in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Comfort Fund, Ward 50, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Annita, Austin, Nadine, Philip and Callum, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

MORROW – February 25th, 2025, peacefully at hospital in Truro. Neville, Treveale Farm, Ladock, Cornwall, (formerly Edentilone, Aughnacloy), loving husband of May, dear father of Wendy (Paul) and Irwin, much loved grandfather of David and Philip, brother of Stanley, Daphne, the late Pearl and Kathleen. A private Committal will be held, followed by a Service Of Thanksgiving at Truro Methodist Church, Union Hill, Truro on Monday 24th March at 12.30pm to which everyone is warmly invited. No flowers please but donations may be given to benefit Kidney Care Foundation, Treliske Hospital c/o Paul Bourton Funeral Service, 37-41 Truro Road, St Austell PL25 5JE Tel: 01726 65727. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle. Cornwall, Portadown and Aughnacloy. “At Peace”