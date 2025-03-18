Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mitchell, Raymond (Mitch) 1 Foxborough, Dungannon. March 17th 2025. Suddenly at home. Loving husband of Donna, dear father of Ryan, son of the late John and Rosaleen and brother of Jim, Patricia, Roisin, John, Yvonne, Paula and Shane. Funeral arrangements later. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

Vennard – March 16th 2025, (peacefully) at Bryansburn Care Home, Bangor. Mary Martha (May), late of 39 Young Cres, Castlederg, dear wife of the late John, loving mother of Gary, Nicola and Keith, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral service strictly private, as per May’s wishes. Everyone welcome at the interment in Castlederg Cemetery on Thursday March 20th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Alzheimers Society NI”, 30 Skegoneil St, Belfast, BT15 3JL. Will be deeply missed, and fondly remembered, by the entire family circle.

Warnock (née Donnelly) (Gortin), Mary, peacefully March 17th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P. and devoted mother of Clare Morris (Michael), Mariel Tuohey (Gerry) and Marina Kelly (Mickey). Cherished Grandmother of Gemma (Anthony), Jack, Rachel, David, Órla, Shane and Áine. Dear sister of Tilly, Jimmy, Tony and the late John, Peter, Packie, Annie, Brigid, Roseanna and Kathleen R.I.P. Mary’s remains will repose at her late residence 67 Buninver Road, Drumlea BT79 7RN on Tuesday March 18th from 1pm. Funeral from there on Thursday March 20th at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church Greencastle for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family Time only please from 10pm- 10am.

Morow, 16th March 2025, peacefully at hospital, Mary Isabella (May), 2 Lisnagowan Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Robert John (Jack), dear mother of David, Graeme, Helen and the late Alan, and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in Carland Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 19th March 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in May’s memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship and Youth for Christ, payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and loving remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “With Christ which is far better Philippians 1 v 22”

Robezgruntnieks Andris, Moy Co.Tyrone, 14th March 2025, Loving father of Dace and Sarmite, grandfather of Krists, Roberts, Ricards and husband of Irina, sons in law Arnis and Arturs. Andris will be reposing at JJ McArdle & Sons Funeral Home, on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. A private cremation will take place at a later date. All further enquiries to J.J. McArdle & Sons 37 Thomas Street, Armagh BT61 7QB.

The death has occurred of Mary McKERNAN (née Sheehan) Late of 36 Meadowvale, Dungannon, and formerly of Coalisland, passed away peacefully on 16th March 2025. Beloved wife of the late Peter and cherished mother of Anne (William), Brian (Frances), Paul (Patricia), and the late Enda. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late Fr. Malachy Sheehan, Tom, Joe, Mick, Ita Fox, and Margaret Fullen. Mary’s remains are reposing at her home until removal on Wednesday to SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. St. Patrick, pray for her.

Dillon (16 Old Rectory Heights, BT80 9XZ), Trudy, peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, March 16th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Patricia (R.I.P). Precious sister of Conrad and sister in-law of Joanne. Devoted aunt of Jake and Rachel. Cherished friend of Tracy Marshall. Loving niece of Sadie, Mary, Sean, Francie and Ena. Trudy’s remains will repose at her home for a wake today Monday (March 17th) from 2:00pm – 8:00pm. Wake is strictly private on Tuesday (March 18th). Private funeral service at her home on Wednesday (March 19th) at 12:00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery, Cookstown arriving at approximately 1:00pm (everyone welcome at burial). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brother, sister in-law, niece, nephew, her lifetime friend Tracy, her aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Charis Cancer Care, Lissan Cookstown care of any family member.

O’Hanlon (nee McGirr) (19 McCrea Park, Clogher) March 16th, 2025, Moyra, peacefully at SWAH. Daughter of the late John and Alice (Gate Lodge, Clogher), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy), dear mother of Clare, much loved sister of the late Jim (Christine) New Zealand and Joe (Sally) Belfast RIP. Requiem Mass on Wednesday March 19th in St Patrick’s Church, Clogher at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter and family circle. St Pio pray for her. House strictly private please.