Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCALLION, (née CASSIDY), March 18th, 2025 PATRICIA BARBARA ELIZABETH Peacefully at Three Rivers Care Home and late of 25 Rash Road, Mountjoy, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Dr Bill McCallion. A dear sister of Anna, Soinbhe, Henry, Shiela, Art and the late Maurice. A much-loved aunt and great-aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. A private family cremation will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Omagh Riding For Disabled Association made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Forever in our hearts.”

The death has occurred of Nova Dorothy Ann MEENAGH (née Moore) Peacefully at hospital Nova Dorothy Ann, 95 Main Street, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Loving wife of Ken, devoted mother of Simon, Stuart, Lisa and Stephanie, mother-in-law of Leah, Gareth and Fergal and much loved grandmother of Peter, Sophia, Florence and Jack. Funeral service in St Patrick’s Donaghmore Upper Church on Thursday 20th March 2025 at 1.00 p.m., followed by a private cremation. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Wednesday 19th March 2025 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. House closed, family flowers only, donations may be made in Nova’s memory payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family, brothers, sisters and family circle. “At heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special we can’t replace.”

Martin, Samuel James (Sam) March 17th, 2025 Peacefully at Harold McCauley House, Omagh (surrounded by his loving family in his 96th year, formerly of 5, Glenside Derry Road, Strabane) much loved husband of the late Eleanor, loving father of Jennifer (Charley) David (Jackie) John (Maggie) Gillian (John) adored grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother-in-law of Doris (Laurence) a dear uncle and great-uncle. House Private (Family and friends are welcome to call his daughter Jennifer’s home 71, Glenside, Derry Road, Strabane on Wednesday 19th March from 3.00pm until 6.00pm. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Christ Church, Strabane on Thursday 20th March at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Urney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Harold McCauley House c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and the entire family circle. “He died as he lived everyone’s friend.”

The death has taken place March 17th, 2025 at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Cecilia Doherty (née Mc Dermott) 8 Orchard Road, Strabane and formerly of Aughabrack. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (March 18th) from 8 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (March 20th) at 9.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10 a.m. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. THE HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Iris Stevenson, formerly of Seein Park, Sion Mills, died peacefully in Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane, on the 16th March 2025. Devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt, dearly loved by all her family. Iris will leave her home in Seein Park at 12.30pm on Wednesday 19th March 2025 for a Service of Thanksgiving in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Sion Mills at 1pm. Following the church service, the committal will be at Baronscourt Parish Church Graveyard. Everyone is welcome to call with family at Hood & Co Funeral Home, 9 St Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart on Tuesday 18th March between 6.00 and 8.30pm. Donations, if so desired, to “The Church Of The Good Shepherd Building Fund” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Lovingly remembered and cherished by her family and friends. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Parker, Ian McCulloch 1st March 2025 Suddenly at his home 16, Bank Croft, Longton, Preston, Lancashire in his 81st year, formerly of 10, Liscurry Gardens, Artigarvan, much loved husband of the late Jean, devoted father of Jason, loving father-in-law of Laura, adored grandfather of Charlie and Molly, dearest brother of Richard and the late David. Service of Thanksgiving in Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church on Friday 21st March at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie-Ann Rankin, 38, Hall Stevenson Park, Artigarvan, Strabane, Co. Tyrone BT82 0EF. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Vennard – March 16th 2025, (peacefully) at Bryansburn Care Home, Bangor. Mary Martha (May), late of 39 Young Cres, Castlederg, dear wife of the late John, loving mother of Gary, Nicola and Keith, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral service strictly private, as per May’s wishes. Everyone welcome at the interment in Castlederg Cemetery on Thursday March 20th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Alzheimers Society NI”, 30 Skegoneil St, Belfast, BT15 3JL. Will be deeply missed, and fondly remembered, by the entire family circle.

HARKNESS – 17th March 2025 (peacefully) at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, surrounded by his loving mum, dad and sisters, Jamie Allen Stevenson, precious, brave and truly loved son of James and Joanne, 156A Fyfin Road, Castlederg, treasured wee brother of Ella and Sophia, cherished and loved grandson of Ronnie and Hazel Harkness and John and Irene Allen, a much loved nephew and cousin. House private. Service of Thanksgiving for Jamie‘s life will be held in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1 pm, followed by private family burial in Drumclamph Parish churchyard. At the family’s request everyone is to wear bright colours to the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Young Lives vs Cancer and The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Lovingly remembered by mum, dad, big sisters, Woody the dog and the entire family circle. Sleep tight our wee hero. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”