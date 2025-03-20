Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

DIDBARZDIENE – 17th March 2025, (Suddenly) Jolita, dearly loved wife of Aurimas Ardglena, Dungannon. Loving mother of Gileta, Samanta, Gabrielius, Tajus and precious daughter of Nemira. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Thursday 20th between 4pm and 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungannon on Friday 21st at 10am, followed by a private cremation at a later date. Lovingly remembered always by her husband, sons, daughters, mother and wider family circle. ‘You will always be in our hearts and thoughts’

Mitchell, Raymond (Mitch) 1 Foxborough, Dungannon. March 17th 2025. Suddenly at home. Loving husband of Donna, dear father of Ryan, son of the late John and Rosaleen and brother of Jim, Patricia, Roisin, John, Yvonne, Paula and Shane. Raymond’s remains will be reposing in his home until removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private from 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday night please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

DONALD, March 19th, 2025 ROBERT (ROBBIE) Peacefully at Waterside Hospital, Londonderry and late of 18 Drumlegagh Road South, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis. A devoted father of Thelma (Angus) and Malcolm (Pamela). A much-loved grandfather of Lynsey (Nigel), Cameron, Zara, Matthew, Hannah and great-grandfather of Clara-Jayne and Clayton. A dear brother of Gretta, Myrtle, Victor, Noel and the late William and Mervyn. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robbie will be held in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church, on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mountjoy Presbyterian Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s Keeping”

Mc Geary (Coalisland) 18th March 2025. In hospital, Sean, RIP, beloved husband of Mary (nee Bell), much loved father of Martin, Brian and Michael, cherished grandfather to Michael, Grainne, Feargal, and Cahir, dear brother of Catherine, Eileen (Ross), Annette (Maguire), Mary (Mullan), Teresa (Campbell) and Bernard and dearest father-in-law to Nicola and Maria. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has taken place March 18th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Aine Fawcett 4 Evish Heights, Strabane. Beloved partner of Paul Sharkey, much loved mother of Kori, dearly loved daughter of Geraldine and Billy and cherished sister of Kelly, Kieran, Catherine, Jenni and Terri. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (March 19th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (March 21st) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, son, mum, dad, brother, sisters and extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane