Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Logue, John, tragically, due to a farm accident, 18th March 2025 R.I.P. Much loved daddy of Dylan, beloved son of Rebecca and the late Charlie, loving brother of Ann Marie (Noel), Lorraine (Kieran) and Charlene (Jason), dearest uncle of Keela, Koa, Niamh, Cathal and Kayden. Reposing at the family home (9A, Pullytean Road, Ballymongan, Aghyaran BT81 7HE), on Friday 21st March from 12 noon until 11 p.m. and on Saturday 22nd March from 12 noon until 11 p.m. Family time please at all other times including the morning of the funeral. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 23rd March at 12.15 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family and family circle and his good friends and neighbours. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place March 20th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Jean Mc Garrigle (née Gallagher) 84 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Sinead, Bridgeen and Aisling, and sister of Mary, Owen, Noel, Bernadette, Eugene, Martin, Helen and the late Sheila, Kathleen, Sean, Patsy, Margaret, Gerard and Jim. Reposing at her home on Thursday (March 20th) from 6.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (March 22nd) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

Kerr 19th March 2025 Peacefully at Newry Hospice, Christine, 58 Lakelands, Craigavon. Loving mamma bear of Chandara and her partner Aaron, dear sister of Frances, Doris, Patricia, Nicola, sister-in-law of Davy, Ian, loving aunt of George, Jennifer, Linda and her partner James, Laura and Judith. Friend of Kerry, Vicky, Thelma, Pauline, Alison, Moria, Bluebirds and DMC community. Funeral service in St Saviour’s Parish Church, Drumgor West, Craigavon on Friday 21st March 2025 at 1.30 p.m., followed by a private family burial. Friends and family are welcome at the family home. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Christine’s memory to St Saviour’s Parish Church Community Outreach and K9 Search and Rescue N.I. payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, family, family circle and the wider community. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.”

Mc Geary (Coalisland) 18th March 2025. In hospital, Sean, RIP, beloved husband of Mary (nee Bell), much loved father of Martin, Brian and Michael, cherished grandfather to Michael, Grainne, Feargal, and Cahir, dear brother of Catherine, Eileen (Ross), Annette (Maguire), Mary (Mullan), Teresa (Campbell) and Bernard and dearest father-in-law to Nicola and Maria. Removal on Friday from Sean’s late residence, 8, Gortevin Park BT71 4RE at 9.10am to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for funeral mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.