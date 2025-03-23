Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Sarah (Nessie) BACON (née McSorley) Passed away 22nd March 2025, peacefully at N.I. Hospice. Formerly of Hastings, East Sussex. Loving and devoted wife of the late William (Bill) Much loved sister of Chrissie and the late William, David, Nan, Betty, Greta, Evelyn and Bertie. Loving Godmother to Bert Gilchrist. Loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews, especially Anne and family and her great nieces and nephews. A service of thanksgiving for Nessie’s life will be held in S&J Irvine’s Funeral Home 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus on Wednesday 26th March 2025 at 2.00 p.m. and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery. Open for flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Research c/o S & J Irvine 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus (Cheques made payable to the above charity; card donations via telephone on 028 9335 1540 Mon-Fri 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Cash donations are also welcome). Nessie will be sadly missed and always loved and remembered by the entire family circle and her friends. Peace after suffering.

McClure, Mary Sarah, known as Mavis (Nee Creaney) on Friday 21st March 2025 peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Billy) McClure, devoted mother of Stephen, Diane, Colin, Helen, George, Janice, Robert, Lilian and the late infant sons Thomas and John. Daughter of the late Tommy & Sarah Creaney, and sister of the late Hiram, Billy, Harry, Tom, Ned and Bert, also much loved Grand-Mother, Great Grand-Mother, Mother-In-law, Aunt & Cousin. A service of thanksgiving for Mavis’ life will be held at St James’ Parish Church, Moy on Monday 24th March 2025 at 2 p.m., with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Mavis’s memory to St James’ Parish Church, Moy c/o Fred Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY. N.B. As per Mavis’ wishes family home in Moy is closed. Mavis’s wake will be held at her son George McClure’s home 19 Gortnasaor, Dungannon, BT71 6DA. Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome on Saturday between 6pm-10pm and Sunday between 2pm-9pm. Monday private, family only. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “God has you in his keeping, we will have you always in our hearts.”

Cullen (Coalisland) 21st March 2025, peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family Stephen R.I.P. Dearly loved son of Maura (nee Duffin) and the late Brian Cullen R.I.P. Brother of Gary, brother in law of Janette and uncle of Niall, Caoimhe, Clodagh and Aishling. Funeral arrangements later. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brother, sister in law, nephew, nieces and the extended Cullen and Duffin family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MOSS, March 21st, 2025 NOEL JOHN Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 79 Thornlea, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Janet, devoted father of Rebecca, Sarah, Adam, Noel, Christina and Ben. A dear brother of Annie, Kathleen, Angela and the late Mary. House strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Noel will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church, on Monday at 2:30pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Columba’s Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.”

Gallagher Rose née Tanny (Carrickmore, Co Tyrone) formerly of 96 Rockstown Road, Carrickmore, BT79 9BE died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday 21st March 2025. Beloved wife of Paddy. Treasured mother of Sinead Artuz (Justin), Roisin McAtee (Fran), Orla and Neil (Ellen). Loving and devoted grandmother of Vínn Óg, Reily, Isla and Tony. Cherished sister of Anne Murphy, Mary Sheilds, Breege Sullivan and the late Brian and baby Michael. Daughter of the late Barney and Rose Tanny. Rose will be reposing in her late residence; from 4pm until 9pm on Saturday 22nd March and from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday 23rd March. House strictly private on morning of funeral. Rose will leave her late residence at 11.20am on Monday 24th March for 12 noon requiem Mass in the Church of Saint Colmcille, Carrickmore, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2DH. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.