Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCall, nee Robinson, 22nd March 2025 Peacefully at Sanville Nursing Home, Sandra late of Ranfurly Crescent, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late George, devoted mother of Ellen and the late Allen, mother-in-law of Lee, much loved grandmother of Amy, Sarah, Stuart, Reece and Max and dear great grandmother of Jax and Annie. Funeral graveside service in St James Parish Churchyard, Moy on Tuesday 25th March 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by a burial. House private. Family welcome at the home of her daughter Ellen, 10 Ashbrooke, Dungannon. Donations may be made in Sandra’s memory payable to Marie Curie C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughter and family circle. “At heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special we can’t replace”.

Mason Josephine (nee Burke) Carrycastle, Brantry, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, 23rd March 2025. Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dear mother of Angela (Deceased), Stephen (Jacqui), Tony (Julie), Richard (Mairead) and Christine. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and much loved aunt. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday at 6.45pm to St Patrick’s Church, Eglish arriving at 7.30pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Wake private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Mary’s Meals http://bit.ly/5000children

The death has occurred of Sarah (Nessie) BACON (née McSorley) Passed away 22nd March 2025, peacefully at N.I. Hospice. Formerly of Hastings, East Sussex. Loving and devoted wife of the late William (Bill) Much loved sister of Chrissie and the late William, David, Nan, Betty, Greta, Evelyn and Bertie. Loving Godmother to Bert Gilchrist. Loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews, especially Anne and family and her great nieces and nephews. A service of thanksgiving for Nessie’s life will be held in S&J Irvine’s Funeral Home 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus on Wednesday 26th March 2025 at 2.00 p.m. and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery. Open for flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Research c/o S & J Irvine 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus (Cheques made payable to the above charity; card donations via telephone on 028 9335 1540 Mon-Fri 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Cash donations are also welcome). Nessie will be sadly missed and always loved and remembered by the entire family circle and her friends. Peace after suffering.

McClure, Mary Sarah, known as Mavis (Nee Creaney) on Friday 21st March 2025 peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Billy) McClure, devoted mother of Stephen, Diane, Colin, Helen, George, Janice, Robert, Lilian and the late infant sons Thomas and John. Daughter of the late Tommy & Sarah Creaney, and sister of the late Hiram, Billy, Harry, Tom, Ned and Bert, also much loved Grand-Mother, Great Grand-Mother, Mother-In-law, Aunt & Cousin. A service of thanksgiving for Mavis’ life will be held at St James’ Parish Church, Moy on Monday 24th March 2025 at 2 p.m., with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Mavis’s memory to St James’ Parish Church, Moy c/o Fred Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY. N.B. As per Mavis’ wishes family home in Moy is closed. Mavis’s wake will be held at her son George McClure’s home 19 Gortnasaor, Dungannon, BT71 6DA. Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome on Saturday between 6pm-10pm and Sunday between 2pm-9pm. Monday private, family only. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “God has you in his keeping, we will have you always in our hearts.”

Cullen (Coalisland) 21st March 2025, peacefully at hospital surround by his loving family Stephen R.I.P. Dearly loved son of Maura (nee Duffin) and the late Brian Cullen R.I.P. Brother of Gary, brother in law of Janette and uncle of Niall, Caoimhe, Clodagh and Aishling. Stephen’s remains will be reposing at his home 6 Knockmoy Terrace, BT71 4LX from 4pm on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brother, sister in law, nephew, nieces and the extended Cullen and Duffin family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GALBRAITH, (née MILLIGAN), March 22nd, 2025 DEBORAH MARGARET (DEBBIE) Suddenly at her late home 62 Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Drew and JJ, a dear sister of Ronald and Stephen. Funeral arrangements to follow. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Forever in our Hearts”

Glackin (nee Currie) Liverpool, formerly of Edendork, Kathleen. Peacefully in Southport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ambrose and loving mother to Paula (Peter), Tracey (David), and Brendan (Michelle). Devoted granny to Connor, Jessica, Archie and Abigail. Sister to Rita, Malachy, Aileen, Gerard, Marian, Kieran and the late Michael, Oliver, Pat, Kevin, Briege and Patricia R.I.P. Sister-in-law of Eilish, Fiona, David, Mary, Margaret, Kathleen and the late Stanley and Pauline R.I.P. Kathleen’s remains will arrive home to Edendork for Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church Edendork Tuesday 25th March at 12noon with interment in adjoining cemetery. On her soul, sweet Jesus, have mercy.

MOSS, March 21st, 2025 NOEL JOHN Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 79 Thornlea, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Janet, devoted father of Rebecca, Sarah, Adam, Noel, Christina and Ben. A dear brother of Annie, Kathleen, Angela and the late Mary. House strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Noel will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church, on Monday at 2:30pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Columba’s Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.”