Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

LUNNY – 24th March 2025, suddenly at home, Steve, Carland Road, Dungannon, loving partner of Colette and much loved father of Niall and Conor. Dear brother of Paul and brother-in-law of Natalie, Lorraine, Liam, Julian and uncle of Darragh. House strictly private. A private funeral will take place. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and wider family circle. “Silent thoughts of times together hold memories that will last forever.”

O’Brien, (Coalisland) 24th March 2025, Cecilia (nee McGrade) R.I.P. Loving wife of Sean, devoted mother of Sinead, Sean, Dominic, Celene, Charlotte, Tim, cherished grandmother of Frankie, Ellie, Lily, Tommy, Cillian. Much loved sister, sister in law and mother in law. Daughter of the late Tom and Sinead McGrade R.I.P. Cecilia will be reposing at her home 20 Moor Road, BT71 6HF from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren and the extended O’Brien and McGrade family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family only please after 10pm and morning of funeral.

The death has taken place March 25th 2025 at her home of Deirdre Harkin 76 Townsend Street, Strabane. Beloved daughter of the late Christina and Josie Harkin and much loved sister of Kieran, Aodhán and Damian. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (March 25th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (March 27th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

MULLEN Adrian, Morden, Surrey & formerly Broughadoey, Moy, 4th March 2025, suddenly. Beloved husband of Carmel (nee Maguire). Much loved father of Aífe Leaver (Nick) and Ciara, grandfather of Oscar Leaver, brother of Michael (Eithne) uncle of Orán, Oscar and Ultán. Predeceased by his parents Francis & Catherine Bernadette (‘Detta’). Reposing at Brian and Mary Mullen’s residence 84 Gorestown Road, Broughadoey, Moy BT71 7EX from 4pm today, 25th March. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am to St John’s Church, Moy for 11am Requiem Mass. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandson, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, Mary and Brian, friends and extended family circle. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Those who may wish to, can view Adrian’s Requiem Mass via stjohnsmoy.onlinemass.org

GALBRAITH, (née MILLIGAN), March 22nd, 2025 DEBORAH MARGARET (DEBBIE) Suddenly at her late home 62 Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Drew and JJ, a dear sister of Ronald and Stephen. Everyone is welcome to call at her brother-in-law’s residence (1A Ganvaghan Road, Castlederg) on Tuesday from 4pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Debbie will be held in her brother-in-law’s residence on Wednesday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Diabetes NI Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Forever in our Hearts”

Mary Patricia (Patsy) Cassidy nee Devlin. Formerly of 13 Church Hill, Caledon, Co Tyrone, and Glaslough, Co Monaghan passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Orchard Lodge Nursing Home, Armagh. Sadly missed by her son Pat and Maura (Blackburn), Sean and Jane (Warrington), Leo and Roisin (Monaghan), Peter and Sue (Luton), daughters Kathleen (USA), Margaret and Timmy (Cork), Cora and Alex (Northumberland), Jayne and Jason (Wales), grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughters Louise and Collette. Reposing at the funeral home of BJ Martin, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy until removal on Wednesday at 11am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Caledon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Wake times 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday please.

Cullen, née Duffy (2 Rossmore Road, Dungannon) March 24th 2025. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Teresa beloved wife of the late Hugh R.I.P. dearly loved mother of Anne, Enda, Brendan, Una and Cathy, loving sister of Brendan, Sheila Flanagan and the late Bridget McGrath R.I.P dear grandmother of David, Conal, Shane, Maell, Teresa, Cathy and Lorcan and great grandmother of Conrad, Hugo, Louis and Freddie. Funeral from her home on Wednesday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House private. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke c/o P. Quinn & Son Funeral Directors, 68 Scotch Street Dungannon BT70 1BJ.

GALLOWAY – 23rd March 2025, peacefully at home in his 92nd year, Wellesley (Wesley), dearly beloved husband of the late Doreen, 3 Moygashel Park, Dungannon. Loving father of Hilary and Sharon, much loved Gaga of Danielle and Mark, great-grandfather of Katie-Rose, Lucas, and Sophie, also a dear brother of the late Bill, Bert, Wallace, and Gladys. House private. Funeral Service in Dungannon Free Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 26th at 1.00 p.m., followed by a private family interment. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Parkinson’s N. I. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and wider family circle. “To know him was to love Him.”

Lee, 23rd March 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Robert “Victor”, late of 10 Station Road, Clogher. A much loved brother of James, Mary (the late Tommy), and the late Violet, John, Annie, Herbert and Willie. Also a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Victor will take place on Wednesday at 2.00pm, in St Macartan’s Cathedral, Clogher, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Victor will be arriving at the above Church on Tuesday evening at 5.30pm, where everyone is welcome. Donations in memory of Victor are to St Macartan’s Cathedral. Please make Cheques payable to “St Macartan’s Clogher” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Victor will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”