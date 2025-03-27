Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McGuigan (Edendork) March 25th 2025. Thomas (Tom) son of the late Tommy and Norah R.I.P. and brother of Eileen, Sean and Patricia. Funeral arrangements later. House private for family and close friends only please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters, brother in law Ollie, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Alan DODDS 25th March 2025. Peacefully in Three Rivers Care Home. Alan formally of The Governor’s House, Castle Place. Omagh. Beloved husband of the late Florence and dear father of Elizabeth. House strictly private. His funeral service will be held in Adams and Pollocks rest room 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT790HF on Friday 28th March at 2pm followed by burial in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Teague (Mountfield and formerly of Mullaslin) James (Jim), peacefully March 25th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Marian and the late Dot R.I.P. Devoted father of Sean and Wendy. Dear brother of Margaret Kelly and the late Angela, Lizzie, Katie and Nelly R.I.P. A cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Jim’s remains will repose at his late residence 8 Lenagh Road Mountfield today Wednesday from 3pm. Funeral from there on Friday (March 28th) at 10.30am going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time only please from 10pm-10am and on the morning of the funeral.

McKenna John Joseph, 7 Richmond Park, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, March 24th 2025. Dearly beloved husband of Teresa (nee O’Hagan), loving son of the late Margaret Cuddy, brother of Leo, Eamon, Eugene and Patricia and nephew of Bernadette McIvor. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballygawley. Interment afterwards in St Matthews Cemetery, Garvaghey. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brothers, sister, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family circle.

Walsh Robert (Waldo) Cookstown and formerly of Belfast. Died peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. (Late of Millburn Close, Cookstown). Beloved husband of Rosemary and much loved father of Julie Dougal and Richard, father-in-law to Hugh and Elanie, cherished grandfather of Hugh, Matthew, Chloe and Carla. Robert will be reposing at Steenson Funeral Home 11 Loy Street Cookstown, BT80 8PZ on Thursday 27th March from 6-8pm with family in attendance. He will then be reposing in O’Kanes Funeral Home 116-118 Donegall Street BT1 2GX on Saturday 29th March from 6-8pm with family in attendance. A celebration of Roberts life will be held on O’Kanes Funeral Home on Sunday 30th March at 2.00pm, everyone welcome. Burial will take place on Monday at 1.00pm in Roselawn Cemetery. 127 Ballygowan Road BT5 7TZ. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son and family circle. At Peace.

Beggs 24th March 2025. Peacefully at Clandeboye Care Home, Dorothy Eleanor, 5 Ambleside Drive Bangor, (formerly of Aughnacloy). loving wife of the late William Alexander (Will), dear mother of Gregory, Michael, Stephen and Lisa and much loved grandmother. Funeral service in Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church on Thursday 27th March at 2 p.m., followed by interment in Aghaloo Graveyard, Aughnacloy. House private. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, on Wednesday 26th March 2025 between 5p.m. and 8p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Dementia N I C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “At home with the Lord”