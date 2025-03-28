Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

HOEY – 27th March 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, John, late of Tandragee and formerly Dungannon. Loving son of the late Cecil and Eileen (Dungannon) and dearest brother of the late Robert. Funeral strictly private at John’s request. Will be affectionately remembered by his close friends. ‘Peace Perfect Peace’

McGuigan (Edendork) March 25th 2025. Thomas (Tom) son of the late Tommy and Norah R.I.P. and brother of Eileen, Sean and Patricia. Tom’s remains are reposing in brother Sean’s residence, 124 Killymeal Road, Dungannon, until removal on Saturday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters, brother in law Ollie, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Morrison (Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone) March 27th 2025, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Laura RIP. Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Helena, Lisa (Martin), Marc (Tanya), Neil (Natasha), loving grandmother of Lauren, Abbie, Alex and Freya. Sister of Isabella, Theresa, Eileen and of the late Jack, Jim, Willie, Tommy, Ronnie, Brian, Marie and Stephanie (RIP). Reposing at her home 58 Moore Street, BT69 6AY, Friday March 28th from 12 noon-8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and large family circle.

McGee (Mullaghadun Lane, Dungannon) March 25th 2025. Suddenly. Seamus dear father of Brenna Rose, dearly loved son of Rose and the late James (Jim) R.I.P. and loving brother of Bernadette and the late Dermot R.I.P. Seamus’ remains will be reposing in his home from 5pm on Thursday until removal on Saturday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Entrance to wake via Mullaghadun Lane and exit via Killymeal Road. Parking available. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Eddie Mc Menamin Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 26th March 2025, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of Ellen (Nicky), Sarah (Austin) and Gary, loving granda of Josh and Sasha and great-granda of Orla, dearest brother of John, Mena and Mickey, cherished son of the late Edward and Ellen. Reposing at the family home (66, Hillview Park, Castlederg BT81 7PR), today, Thursday 27th March from 7 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 29th March at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. TO 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

KEYS, March 26th, 2025 WILLIAM IRWIN Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his late home, Gardrum, Dromore. Dearly beloved husband of the late Hazel. A devoted father of Brian (Paddi), Derek (Doreen), Jonathan (Julie), Lynden (Wendy) and Trevor (Jolene). A much-loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Harvey, Roy, Joseph, Baden, Doris, Margaret, Irene, Bertha and the late Norman and Ruth. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call and meet the family at Dromore Presbyterian Church Hall on Thursday and Friday from 2-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William will be held in Dromore Presbyterian Church, on Saturday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Day Thou Gavest Lord Is Ended”

McFARLAND, (née COLHOUN) 26th March 2025 MARGARET (DAISY) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at 62 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh. Sorely missed and loved by her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone is welcome to call at 64 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh on Thursday from 4-9pm. Wednesday evening and Friday morning family only please. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Daisy will be held in Mountfield Parish Church on Friday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mountfield Parish Church and Grovehill Animal Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Always in our hearts”