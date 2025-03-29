Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Terence Gallagher Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 28th March 2025 R.I.P. (late of 53, Churchtown Park, Castlederg). Father of Roisin, Declan and Orla, grandad of Dale, Jarlath and Caoimhe, brother of Vera (Joe), Joe (Doris) and his twin Geraldine (late Charlie), son of the late Joe and Pearl. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE on Saturday 29th March from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday 30th March from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday 31st March at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Mullin – Cookstown. Sean R.I.P, died on Thursday 27th March 2025, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Late of 3 Old Coagh Road, Cookstown BT80 8NJ, Formerly Foremass Sixmilecross. Beloved husband of Noeleen and loving father of Jason (Denise) and Siobhan (Michael Donnelly) Much loved grandfather of Eoin, Darragh, Olivia, Catherine, Maighréad and John. Loving brother of Nora, Jean, and the late Rita & Gerard R.I.P. Sean’s remains will be reposing at home from 5pm today Friday 28th March. Funeral from the family home on Sunday leaving at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in the Holy Trinity Church Cookstown followed by burial in Cemetery at St Mary’s Church Dunmoyle. Deeply regretted by, sorrowing wife son & daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Corrigan, Brigid Ann, Kilnaslee Road, Galbally, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, March 26th 2025 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Michael and Annie RIP and dear sister of Barney and Packie. Sister-in-law of Noreen and the late Kathleen RIP. Reposing at the residence of her brother Barney, 77 Kilnaslee Road, Galbally until removal on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her brothers, sister-in-law, nieces Catriona and Aisling and extended family circle. Wake times on Friday from 12 noon to 10pm please.