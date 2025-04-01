Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Starrs, Malachy R.I.P Clanabogan Co Tyrone, 100 Clanabogan Road. Peacefully in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 30th March 2025. Beloved husband of Kathleen, treasured father of Kevin (Jacqui) and Killian and much loved granda of Shannon (Barry), Ryan (Aimee) and Mollie. Cherished brother of Charlie, Gerry, Paddy, Brendan RIP, Sean, Celsus (RIP) and Marian. Now reposing Sunday and Monday family and friends welcome. Funeral Tuesday at 11am in St Mary Church Drumragh with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Omagh Palliative Care Ward c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.

ARMSTRONG – 30th March 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of 18 Newpark Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone, died in his 94th year. Frederick (Freddie), dearly loved husband of Mary, devoted father of Jackie (Valerie), Pearl (Robert), Freda (Ivan), Linda, Sandra (the late Glenn), and Shirley (the late John), a much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please. Friends and family welcome to call at Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Monday between 5.00pm – 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Freddie will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. Cheques should be made payable to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary and sent to WT Morrison, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered and will be sorely missed by the family circle.

POLLOCK, March 30th, 2024 ROBERTA ELEANOR MARY Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 20 Grahamstown Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan, devoted mother of Howard and Hilary, mother-in-law of Tracey, a cherished nana of Lynsey (Christopher), Janine (James), Jessica (Clive) and Naomi (Rob) and great grandmother of Jack, Harry and Grace. House strictly private. Service of thanksgiving for the life of Roberta will be held in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The day thou gavest Lord has ended”

McDaniel, 29th March 2025, peacefully at his home, Corcreevy Court, Fivemiletown. Victor Noel “Shep”, a much loved husband of the late Edna and a cherished father of Ian (Angie), Ronnie (Maudi) and Caroline (Derek). Also a very special grandad of Rubie, Joshua and Heidi and a dear brother of Ann, Margaret, Audrey, Joan, Ivan and the late Ronnie. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Shep will take place on Tuesday at 11.00am in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Everyone is welcome to meet with the family at St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, on Monday evening from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Donations in memory of Shep are to St John’s Parish Church. Please make all Cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Shep will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Till we meet again.”