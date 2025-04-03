Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place 13th January 2025 in Southampton, England of Tommy Mc Garrigle, formerly of Urney Road and Owenreagh Drive, Strabane. Dearly loved father of Daniel, Hayley and Chloe, much loved son of the late Ruby and Tommy Mc Garrigle and much loved brother of Mary (Mc Elhinney), Cathal and Stephen, brother-in-law of Terry and uncle of Rachel. Cremation has taken place in Southampton. Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount on Friday April 4th at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’Hare (53 Rathbeg, Cookstown, BT80 8HS), Oliver, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, April 2nd 2025 R.I.P. Loving husband of the late Moya (R.I.P). Devoted father of Barry, Mark, Cathy Joe (Abbott) and Nuala-Ann (Devlin) also father-in-law of Aileen, Patricia, Warren, and Barry. Precious grandfather of Freddie, Sophia, Isabella, Niamh, Katie, Shayne, Ryan, Davy, Tony, Eddy, Jude, Barra, Vinny. Beloved son of the late Bella and Vincent (R.I.P). Cherished brother of the late Paddy, Malachy, Joe and Kitty (McGurk) (R.I.P) also brother-in-law of Annie O’Hare. St. Padre Pio Pray for him. Oliver’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake on Wednesday (April 2nd) from 5:00pm – 10:00pm and on Thursday (April 3rd) from 11:00am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Friday (April 4th) at 10:25am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Oliver’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o of any family member.

Nicholas Gerard, 61 Landahussy Road, Drumnaspar Lower, Plumbridge. Died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 2nd April 2025. Beloved husband of Camilla, much loved father of Canice, Orla (Paul), Aisling (Damian), Cathal and the late baby Geraldine, dearly loved grandfather of Padhraic, Eilish-Rose, Alex, Caoimhe, Emmett, Tiernan, Sarah and the late baby Geraldine and brother of Leo, Anthony, Raymond and the late John, Rosena, Mamie, Theresa, Annie and Rita. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (April 2nd) from 8p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Friday (April 4th) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Plumbridge at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.

Ritchie (Coalisland) 2nd April 2025. At home, Jay, RIP, beloved husband of Cathy (nee Harkin, Derry), much loved father of Jay, Michaela and Carl, cherished grandfather of Cléo, Leon, Lucas, Noah, Ella and Fréya and dear brother of Paul, Terry, Patti and the late Mandy RIP. Removal on Friday 4th April from Jay’s late residence, 50 Mourne Crescent, BT71 4ND to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circles.