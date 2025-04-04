Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Rafferty (Omagh) 2nd April 2025 Jason peacefully at Omagh Hospital. Husband of Martha and loving father of Joshua. Son of the late Declan Rafferty and Anne Devlin RIP. Much loved son of Brendan Devlin. Brother of Jackie Rafferty, Julie Donaghy (Stephen), Paul Devlin (Clair) and the late Jonathan RIP. Beloved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Remains reposing at his father’s residence 102 Tamlaght Road, Omagh from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday 3rd April and from 11am to 9pm on Friday 4th April. House Private. Family and close friends only. Requiem mass Saturday 5th April 2025 at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Drumragh. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers if so desired to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street Omagh. Deeply regretted by all the Rafferty, Devlin and Edgar families.

Nicholas, Gerard, 61 Landahussy Road, Drumnaspar Lower, Plumbridge. Died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 2nd April 2025. Beloved husband of Camilla, much loved father of Canice, Orla (Paul), Aisling (Damian), Cathal and the late baby Geraldine, dearly loved grandfather of Padhraic, Eilish-Rose, Alex, Caoimhe, Emmett, Tiernan, Sarah and the late baby Geraldine and brother of Leo, Anthony, Raymond and the late John, Rosena, Mamie, Theresa, Annie and Rita. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (April 2nd) from 8p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Friday (April 4th) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Plumbridge at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via https://www.youtube.com/live/brgC2ZNW9n4?feature=shared

Livingstone 2nd April 2025 Peacefully at her residence, Jane (Jean), 221 Battleford Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Harry, dear mother of Alan, John, Charles, Stephen and Paul and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her residence on Saturday 5th April 2025 at 1 p.m., to Drumsallan Parish Church for service at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Drumsallan Parish Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

McMullan, Sr Margaret (Peggy), Daughters of the Cross Convent, Marie Therese House, Surrey and formerly of Skye, Aughnacloy, March 13th 2025. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen and dear sister of the late Mary McCrory (Ballymena), Aileen Carson (Killyleagh), Kathleen Loughran (Loughran’s, Ballygawley), Francis (Donaghmore) and baby Thomas RIP. Sister Margaret (Peggy) will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy at 6pm on Friday 4th April for overnight repose. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her fellow sisters, sister-in-law Sheila, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Colhoun, Shane, Cravenny Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, BT70 2LQ, March 31st 2025. Very deeply regretted by his wife Donna, his children Claudia, Shannon and Finnen, his mother Colette, brother Connor, sister Michelle and brother of the late Martin. Reposing at his mother’s home, Cravenny Road, until removal on Saturday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Ballymacilroy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Always remembered by the entire family circle. Wake times from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday and Friday. Family home private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o the family.

Womersley, Patricia, née McCann, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 19 Church Street, Omagh, BT78 1DG, died peacefully on Wednesday 2nd April in Omagh Primary Care Complex, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Treasured mother of Marina and Rachel. Loving grandmother of Caolan. Cherished sister of the late Lily Stonebank, Kathleen Smith, Margo Kilpatrick, Monica Nugent, Patsy, Jackie, Jimmy and Sheila Ashwell. House Strictly Private. Patricia will leave her late residence at 9.30am on Friday 4th April for 10am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by her burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery, Omagh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandson, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.