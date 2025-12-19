Today’s death notices – Friday, December 19

Fox (3 Drumullan Manor, Drummullan, Moneymore, BT45 7WY). Matthew Joseph, suddenly, December 12th 2025 (R.I.P). Precious son of Keira and Simon Robinson. Cherished brother of Kathryn and Lucy. Devoted grandson of Sean and Veronica Fox, Alice and Adrian Robinson, nephew of John, Paul and Joanne. Dear son of Jonathan Cox, grandson of Delia Cox and nephew of Joanne and Emma. O’ Most Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Padre Pio, pray for him. Matthew’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake on Friday (December 19th) from 6:00pm. Funeral from there on Sunday (December 21st) at 11:30am going to Church of St. Joseph and St. Malachy’s Drummullan for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Matthew’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/drumullan-church. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his wider family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member.

The death has taken place December 17th 2025 at Silverdale Care Home of Helen Foster (née Gormley) formerly Harte, late of Brookvale, Strabane and formerly of Lifford. Beloved wife of the late Brian Foster and the late Billy Harte, much loved sister of Malachy, sister-in-law of Mary and loving aunt of Allen, Yvonne and Sabrina. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Friday (December 19th) from 4p.m. with removal at 6p.m. to St Marys Church, Melmount to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday (December 20th) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Patrick`s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

TRIMBLE – December 17, 2025, peacefully at home, 46 Main Street Caledon, Florence, dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Alison and dear sister-in-law of Eva. Funeral service on Friday 19th December at 1:30pm in St. John’s Parish Church Caledon, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Tynan Surgery Patient Comforts Fund, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughter and all the family circle. “The day Thou gavest Lord is ended”.

Drumm, Omagh 17th December 2025 Sean R.I.P (Peacefully) 14 Pinefield Court, Killyclogher. Beloved husband of the late Ann and proud father of Karen (Phil), Katrina (Nigel), Kieran (Shauna), Lee-Ann (Paddy) and the late Matthew. Grandfather of Niamh, Iarlaith, Katie, Finn, Ailbhe and Conor. Dear brother of Peter, Nuala and Betty, predeceased by brothers Brendan and Gerard, sisters Benny and Bredge. Reposing at his late residence Thursday and Friday 12–9pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam, with interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Maguire Funeral Directors, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh BT78 5JX or any family member. Family time please on morning of funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PERRY (née McClean) – 17th December 2025, peacefully at home after a long illness, Devona, dearly loved wife of Roly, Bush Villas, Bush, Dungannon. Loving mother of Andrea and Clinton, mother-in-law of Stephen. Much loved grandmother of Jordan, Abbie, Cain and Jake and dear sister of Bob, Jean, Rosaleen, Helen, and the late Alex and Betty. House strictly private. Funeral Service in St. Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Friday 19th at 1pm, followed by a private interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to Crohn’s & Colitis UK, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by the family and the wider family circle. “We shared so much together, laughter, joy and tears, now all we have are the memories, of those happy years.”