Today’s death notices – Friday, December 26

ROBINSON, William (Wills) Joseph – Tychany – peacefully called Home to be with his Saviour on 25 December 2025, following surgery and treatment for cancer. Born on 26th April 1947 to the late Joseph and Mary Robinson, Glenageeragh. Beloved husband of the late Lucinda Robinson and devoted husband of Frances. Dearly loved and deeply missed by his wife Frances, children Raymond (Lynda), David (Wendy), Mark (Wendy), Neville (Avril), Beulah (Andrew), Naomi (Timothy), Andrew (Victoria), and John (Leanne). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Danielle, Grace, Rebekah, Ben, Jack, Ellie, Charlie, Luke, Harry, Bethany (Gary), Hannah, Laura, James (Jenny), Craig, Tom (Chloe), Joe, Annie, Abigail, Henry, Ellen, Jessica, Arthur, Albert, Seth, Anna, Joel and great-grandchildren Lucinda, Daisy and Ruby. A service of thanksgiving for Wills’ life will take place on Saturday 27 December at 2.00pm in Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church followed by a private burial in the adjoining churchyard. Service in the home at 12.30pm. House CLOSED on Thursday 25 December. Neighbours and friends are welcome from 2pm to 8pm on Friday 26 December at the family home (BT70 2EB). To aid parking and reduce congestion, it would be helpful to approach the house from Canavan’s / Kelly’s Inn direction. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu will go towards Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Free Presbyterian Missionary Council, payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. “. . . Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.” Revelation 14:13

Cunningham, Teresa (nee Teague) 25/12/25 R.I.P. Peacefully at Sanville Nursing Home. Formerly of Dungannon & Lowerback. Loving mother of Mary Mullen and Joseph, sister of Plunkett (Ann) and the late Liam R.I.P. Teresa is reposing at her daughter Mary’s residence, 91 Derrycaw Road, Dungannon BT71 6SX. Funeral from there on Saturday 27th December for 1pm requiem mass in St. Brigids Church, Brocagh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s wake will commence at 4pm today Thursday until 10pm and from 2pm–10pm tomorrow Friday. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, son in law Kieran Mullen, daughter in law Mary Cunningham, sister in law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. St Anthony pray for her.

Donnelly 22nd December 2025 Ballykeel, Sixmilecross Ryan RIP, beloved son of Hughie and Rita and loving brother of Orla. House strictly private. Ryan’s remains will repose at Farley’s Funeral Home (264A Donaghanie Road, Beragh BT790RY) from 2pm–8pm on Friday 26th December. Funeral at 11am on Saturday 27th December in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be viewed on Beragh Parish https://beraghparish.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted by large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

Marlow, Tony, Omagh, Co Tyrone, late of 44 Hillbank Fold, Omagh, BT78 1AP and formerly of Dromore Lower, Eskra, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday 23rd December 2025. Beloved son of Rose and the late Francis. Cherished brother of Sean, Gerry, Mickey (Bernie), Rosemary, Martin (Maria), Kevin (Donna), Christina Duffy (Padraig), Damien (Edel), Anita (Jerome) and Fiona (Joe). Husband of Una. Devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Tony will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BY from 4pm until 9pm on Saturday 27th December and from 12noon until 9pm on Sunday 28th December 2025. Tony will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 11.00am on Monday 29th December for 12noon requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Eskra, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Tony will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along the Ecclesville Road, Kilnahusogue Road, Ballyness Road and the Altnaveragh Road to arrive at St Patrick’s Church at 11.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, wife, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. “St. Martin de Porres pray for him”.