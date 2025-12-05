Today’s death notices – Friday, December 5

CUMBERLAND – 3rd December 2025, suddenly in Spain, Robert David Andrew, son of the late Margaret and Jim Cumberland, Dungannon, brother of Raymond, Lorraine, Nigel, Garry and Desmond and partner of Anne-Marie. Funeral arrangements to follow. “Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the Family circle”.

STEVENSON – December 4th, 2025, peacefully at home, Ranfurly Heights, Dungannon, surrounded by her family, Sheila, beloved wife of the late Colin, dear mother of Heather, Garth and Janet, mother-in-law of Terry, Jackie, Neville and grandmother of Andrew, Rebecca, Matthew and Lucy. Service of Thanksgiving on Tuesday 9th December 2025 in Dungannon Methodist Church at 3.00 pm. A private Family committal will take place. Family and Friends welcome at the Family home on Monday 8th December from 4.00 – 9.00 pm. Donations if desired, to be made payable to Marie Curie, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family Circle. “God saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. She gently closed her eyes and whispered peace be thine”.

Grace Murphy, 33 Ballyness Road, Clogher, Co. Tyrone, BT76 0UD. Wednesday 3rd December peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her mother Philomena and father Johnny. Loving sister of Martina and Cathal and partner to Michael. May Grace’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home tomorrow Friday and Saturday from 5.00pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.15am to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough for 12.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Cremation service will follow at 2.30pm in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, niece, nephews, great nephews, friends and entire family circle.

WENSLEY, Florence Jean December 4th 2025 (peacefully) at The Milesian Manor Nursing Home, Magherafelt, Florence Jean, dearly beloved Wife of the late Robert, formerly of 10 Dunnabraggy Road, Moneymore, devoted Mother of Lorna, Robert, Adam, Kenneth, Brian, Valerie, Ruth, Barbara and Penny and a loving Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. All welcome at 12 Dunnabraggy Road, Moneymore. Funeral service in the home on Saturday, December 6th, commencing at 2:30pm, followed by burial in St. John’s Parish Churchyard, Moneymore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Time may pass and fade away, but memories of you will always stay”

Keith December 3, 2025 (peacefully) at home, 7 Bramble Lane, Dungannon, James, dearly loved husband of Audrey, loving dad of Julie (Mark), Hayley (Anthony), Steven and Catherine (Shane), treasured granda of Jemma, Matthew, Chloe, Jamie, Adam, Elysse, Dylan, Brody, Noah and Jack, great-granda of Sierra, Elijah, Mia, Emma, Olivia and Alex and loving brother of Ann (Eddie). Everyone welcome at the family home on Thursday and Friday, 6.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Brackaville Parish Church on Saturday, 6 December at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Willowbank Community Resource Centre c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. There is a corner in our hearts, that we keep just for you, as long as life and memories last, we will love and remember you.

McGONAGLE, Tony 3rd December 2025 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, late of 6 Iveagh Park, Prehen and formerly of Ballymagorry, Strabane, beloved husband of Claire (nee Porter), loving father of Sean and Bronagh, father-in-law of Rory and devoted grandfather of Ruairi, Ronan and Conor. Tony will be reposing in the family home from 5 pm on Thursday. Funeral from there on Saturday at 11.15 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in Burt cemetery. Family time please from 10 pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 40 or ICU) C/o Mr Peter Nicholl, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Carberry née McCann (Coalisland) November 29th 2025. Grainne R.I.P., 1 Gortgonis Villas, beloved wife of Gerard, dearly loved mother of Eoghan (Jayne) and Niamh (Fionntan), loving granny of Páidí, Gracie and the late baby Pippa, much loved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Eugene, dear sister of Seadhna, Mairead and Eugena and daughter-in-law of Paddy and Marie Carberry. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son, family circle and friends.

Long (December 3rd, 2025). (R.I.P). Sally, peacefully at Rivervale Country Nursing Home, Dunamore, (formerly of 7 Orittor Crescent, Cookstown). Dear sister of Agnes (Corrigan), Rose, Ann (McNally), Raymond, Dennis also the late Sam, Michael, Kathleen and John (R.I.P). Cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Agnes (R.I.P). Sally’s remains are reposing at Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors for wake today (Thursday) December 4th from 3pm–9pm. Funeral from there on (Friday) December 5th at 10:30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery Cookstown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her entire family circle. St. Anthony pray for her. Sally’s funeral Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://cookstownparish.com/live-stream/