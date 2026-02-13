Today’s death notices – Friday, February 13

The death has taken place January 23rd 2026 in Toronto of Margaret Dickie (née Barclay), Ardnalee Park, Strabane, and formerly of Glentimon. Much-loved mother of Justin, Wanda, Bryan, Rory, and the late baby Kelly; dearly loved grandmother of Cora, Connor, Shawn, and Flynn; and sister of Seamus, Madge, Philip, and the late Bernadette, Ann, Sammy, and Brian. Reposing at her home, 47 Ardnalee Park, Strabane, on Friday (February 13th) from 2 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (February 14th) at 10 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh, at 11 a.m., with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Stanley Haire peacefully passed away on 31st December 2025 in Watford, late of Corralongford, Fivemiletown. Devoted husband of Maureen and cherished brother of Audrey, Margaret, Anne, and the late Leslie and Doris. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will be held in St Ronans Parish Church, Colebrooke (kindly granted), on Saturday 14th February at 2.00 p.m., followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining churchyard. Friends are welcome to meet the family from 1.30 p.m.

Cullen (Coalisland), 11th February 2026. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Kathleen (née Duffin) RIP, beloved wife of Plunket; much-loved mother of Alicia (Hughes, late Frankie), Brona, and Olivia (McGrath, Frankie), and the late baby Catherine Theresa RIP; dearly loved grandmother of Tiernan, Éabha, Darragh, Kyle, Emma, Conor, and Eoghan; dearest daughter of the late Jim and Mary-Ann; and cherished sister of John and the late Sheila, Maureen, Amelia, Bridie, Oliver, and Peter RIP. Kathleen will be reposing at her late residence, 97 Stewartstown Road, BT71 4PF, from Thursday afternoon until Saturday morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road, for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m., with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

ARCHER – 11th February 2026, suddenly but peacefully at hospital, Jim, dearly loved husband of Rita, 12 Granville Terrace, Dungannon. Loving father of Jane and Richard, father-in-law of Gary and Ruth, much-loved grandfather of Sophie (Clive), Savannah, and Jordan, and great-grandfather of Maisie, Mya, Oliver, Brodie, Theo, and Karlie; also a dear brother of Tom and the late Wilson, Fergie, and John. Family and friends will be made welcome at the family home in Granville. Funeral Service in St Anne’s Church, Dungannon, on Saturday 14th at 1 p.m., followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery.

SMYTON (née Bleakley) – 10th February 2026, suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 79 Aughentaine Road, Fivemiletown. Joan Caroline, devoted wife of the late Noel; dearly loved sister of Audrey (Tom), Winnie (John), and the late Violet (Jack) and the late Daphne (Billy). A cherished aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at her late home, 79 Aughentaine Road, Fivemiletown, on Thursday 12th February between 3.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m. House private at all other times, please. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 13th February at 1.30 p.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving in Aughentaine Presbyterian Church at 2.00 p.m., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

McNamee (49 Glencoppagh Road, Plumbridge, and formerly of Glenlark), Patsy, peacefully February 11th 2026, R.I.P. Son of the late Peter and Kathleen, R.I.P.; dear brother of Annie, Rita (McNulty), and the late Mary and Mac, R.I.P. Patsy’s remains will repose at McGuigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Gortin, for a wake on Thursday (February 12th) and Friday (February 13th) from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday (February 14th) at 10.30 a.m., going to St Mary’s Church, Rouskey, for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.