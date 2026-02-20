Today’s death notices – Friday, February 20

The death has taken place February 5th 2026 of Colin McLaughlin, formerly of Urney Road, Strabane, currently residing in Northumberland. Dearly loved by his family, Deirdre, Ryan, Lee and Lauren. Beloved father-in-law to Jane and Ailish, cherished grandfather to Lewis, Alex, Luke, Erin, Ida and Margot, son of the late Danny and Monica McLaughlin and brother of Brian, Aideen, Rory, Ciaran and Brona. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday (February 19th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (February 21st) at 9.30a.m for Requiem Mass in St Josephs Church, Rathmullan at 11a.m. Deeply regretted by his family; sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam https://mcn.live/Camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

McKenna (née Devlin) (Moortown) 19th February 2026. Peacefully at home, Mary, dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy and much-loved mother of Shane, Colm, Margaret (Hurl), Dermot, Maurice and Anne-Marie (Tallon) and cherished sister of John and Anne (Rafferty) and the late Patsy, Phyllis, Joan and Kathleen R.I.P. Funeral from her home 93 Kinrush Road, BT80 0HP at 10.10am to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday 21st February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Saint Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law Noel and Oliver, daughters-in-law Sharon, Aine, Noeleen and Julie, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. The Wake for Mary will commence at 6.30pm on Thursday. Please note there will be a Shuttle bus in operation from the Aerodrome entrance off the Kinrush Road from 6.30pm-10pm Thursday and on Friday 6pm to 10pm. https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-moortown

The death has taken place February 18th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of William Wallace, 11 Bridge Street, Strabane and formerly of Creggan, Derry. Beloved husband of Marian, much loved father of Liam (Sophie), Darren (Marie), Kerrie (Richard) and Natalie (Brian) and the late babies Lisa and Gerard, dearly loved grandfather of Jamie, Niamh, Aoibeanna, Lisa, Aoife, Josie, Sean, Cahan and Aaron, cherished son of the late Annie and George Wallace and brother of John, Margaret, Charlie and the late Roy and Mary. Reposing at his daughter, Natalie Wallaces home, 4 Magirr Park, Strabane on Thursday (February 19th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his daughters home on Saturday (February 21st) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

GILES – 17th February 2026 (suddenly) at his fiancée Lily’s home, Dungannon, Joseph (Joe), late of 43 Killadroy Road, Beragh, dearly loved son of the late Josie and Essie, loving fiancé of Lily, much loved brother of Eleanor, Elizabeth, Kenneth, Robin and Sylvia, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his late home on Friday at 1:15 pm for service in Clogherny Parish Church at 2 pm approx. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Air Ambulance and Clogherny Parish Church (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at his late home on Thursday from 1 pm – 9 pm. Will be sadly missed by his loving family and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

The death has taken place February 18th 2026 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary MacIntyre (née Love), 467 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Townsend Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of John (Margaret), Brenda, Stephen (Anne), Liz (Gary), Claire (Pat), Barry (Amanda) and Gillian (Adrian) and sister of Margaret. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (February 18th) from 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (February 20th) at 11.45a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, their partners, fourteen grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Hughes (Dungannon) February 17th 2026. Liam beloved husband of Teresa, dearly loved father of Eamonn (Shasleigh), Eilish (Chris) and Sean (Aoibhe) loving brother of Barney and dear grandfather of Elias, Liam and Caoimhe. Liam’s remains are reposing in his home, 50 Beechvalley, until removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Friday for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private before 10am and after 10pm please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.