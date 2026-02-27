Today’s death notices – Friday, February 27

Buckley, Hilda (Hilly) February 25th 2026, peacefully at her home in Straid. Formerly of Fivemiletown. Loving mother of Hannah and Sarah, doting mother-in-law of Wiktor and Daniel, devoted granny of Oscar, beloved sister of Jacqueline, Carol and Jennifer, loved partner of Gary. House private please. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Home 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare BT39 9DZ on Saturday 28th February at 1.00 p.m., followed by a private interment. (Hilda’s express wishes were that the Interment is strictly private, and the funeral service in Ballyclare is open to everyone to attend) No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Brainwaves N.I. online via flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone (028 93344242 Mon – Fri 9.00am – 5.00pm). Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the Buckley and Irwin families and her many friends.

McNabb Joseph (Big Joe), Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 15 Rakeeran Road, Rahoney, Dromore, BT78 3HW. Died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Wednesday 25th February 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eileen. Treasured father of Ann-Marie Higgins (late J.T), Margaret Connolly (Donal), Patricia, Helena McCarron (Ciaran), Martin (Jay), Phyllis Kelly (Paul) and the late baby Imelda. Loving and devoted grandfather of Eoin, Ella, Niall, Katie, Orlagh, Allana and Oisín. Cherished brother of Patricia McLean (Ian) and the late Phylis Garland. Joe will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5.30pm until 10pm on Thursday 26th February 2026 and from 2pm until 9pm on Friday 27th February 2026. Family Home Strictly Private. Joe will leave his late residence at 10.15am on Saturday 28th February for 11am requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Diabetes UK NI, c/o McAtee Bros Ltd, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Joe will travel from the Rakeeran Road and along the Lakemount Road, Magheragart Road, Trillick Road and Main Street to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Baby Bette Belle Lynam-Clyde – Born sleeping on 26th February 2026. Cherished daughter of proud parents Jenny and Andy Lynam-Clyde and little sister to her loving big brother Gene. Beloved granddaughter of Angela Mc Cabe (Nicholas RIP), Seamus Lynam (Shirley), Jacqueline Kelly-Ward (Barry) and Rodger Clyde (Catherine). Sweet Great Granddaughter of Maureen Kelly. Treasured niece of Kellie (Daniel), Eleanor (Trevor), Rebecca (David), Stephanie, Shaun, Roz and Bea. Precious cousin of Sadie, Mollie, Reuben and Charlie. May her little soul rest in peace. She will be loved and missed eternally by her heartbroken Mammy and Daddy and all her family. House and Service strictly private please. Service will take place at Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to be made to 4Louis.co.uk. Sympathies directed to: 3 Coolnagard Drive, Omagh, BT78 1PD. Thank you.

O’Neill (Omagh) 25th February 2026 Philomena (nee Connolly) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Brian, cherished mother of Kieran (Anne), Martin, Katrina (Cathal Mc Anenly), Margaret, Aidan (Bridgette) and the Late Terence (Infant). Precious Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Daughter of the Late Margaret and Frank Connolly, Sister of the Late Eugene, Brian, Seamus, Josephine, Mary, Kate, and Eileen R.I.P. Philomena will be reposing at her residence 44 Derry Road Omagh BT78 5DY on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th February from 12 Noon until 10pm. Funeral Saturday 28th February in Sacred Heart Church Omagh for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Drumragh Cemetery. Morning of Funeral Family Home Private Please. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Omagh to any family member. Philomena will be greatly and sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, large family circle, neighbours and many friends. Our Lady Queen of Peace Pray for Her.

Montague – Beragh – Paddy R.I.P. died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on 25th February 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 7 Laragh Road Beragh BT790TH. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Mc Maugh), and devoted father of Sean (Mary), Paul R.I.P., Stephen (Shannon), Claire (Johnny Leake) and Brian (Vicki). Dear brother of Elizabeth, Mary (Digby), Ita (Mc Kenna), Gabrielle (Lennon), and the late baby James, Anne (Horisk), and Brigid (Mc Garvey) R.I.P. Paddys’s remains will be reposing at Donaghy’s Rest Room, 13 Main Street, Beragh for wake on Friday 27th from 2pm until 9pm and on Saturday 28th from 1pm until 8pm. Funeral leaving his late residence (Family only please) on Sunday 1st March 2026 at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons and daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grand-children, Conor R.I.P., Eoin, Elliott, Joe, Evan, Oliver and Calum. Sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Family flowers only please or if desired donations for ‘Beragh Parish Building Fund’ to a family member or C/o Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors, 13 Main Street, Beragh, Co., Tyrone BT790SY. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his soul.

Monaghan (nee Donnelly) 83 Dunnamona Road, Omagh BT78 1ST, 25th February 2026, suddenly after short illness, Patricia, dearly beloved wife of Gerry, loving mother of Sean (Claire), Liam (Ewelina), and Dara, doting nanny to Sara and Daithi, sister of Paul (Tina) and the late Celcius and much loved daughter of the late Mary Donnelly. Patricia will be reposing at her late residence from 9pm this evening (Wednesday) until removal on Saturday 28th February to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona for 12noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. On her soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy