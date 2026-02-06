Today’s death notices – Friday, February 6

Donnelly, Cameron, tragically, due to an accident, 2nd February 2026 R.I.P. Darling son of Dermott and Brona, adored brother of Jake and Darcey-Leigh. Reposing at the family home, (2, Riversdale Road, Drumquin BT78 4PA), tomorrow, Friday 6th February between the hours of 12 noon and 9 p.m. and on Saturday 7th February between the hours of 12 noon and 5 p.m. The house is private at all other times. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 8th February at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. BUT I WANT TO REST IN LANGFIELD WHEN THE SANDS OF LIFE ARE RUN IN THE SHELTERING SHADES OF DOOISH AND THE HILLS ABOVE DRUMQUIN. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Hall (Omagh) 5th February 2026 Norman passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan. Devoted father of Deborah and Steven. Brother of Noel, Derek and the late Alan RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 51 Arvalee Road, Omagh BT79 0LU from 12 noon to 9pm on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th February 2026. Service at 10am on Sunday 8th February 2026 at his late residence. Removal at 1pm to Cavan Crematorium for Cremation Service at 3pm. May he rest in Peace. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, brothers, sisters-in-law Phyllis, Janet and Jackie and extended Hall and McAleer families.

Gallagher, Doris, peacefully at home, (12, Eden Park, Castlederg BT81 7BD), 5th February 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Sinead (Alec), John (Keira), Paul (Eadaoin) and Aisling (Frank), loving nanny Doris of 13 grandchildren, dearest sister of Pearl, Mary, Joan, Sylvia, Harold, Florence, Thelma, Sandra, William and the late Myra, Frances and Betty, cherished daughter of the late Ellen and Ernest. Reposing at the family home, tomorrow, Friday 6th February between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The house is strictly private at all other times. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 7th February at 12.30 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Hagan (3 Cairn Park Gortin) Daniel (Dan), peacefully surrounded by his loving family February 4th 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Madeline (Maud) and devoted father of Colm (Claire), Damien (Gabrielle) and Tracey (John). Cherished grandad of Emma (Kev), Mark and Leanne. Dan’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin for a wake on Thursday (February 5th) and Friday (February 6th) from 5pm–8pm. Funeral from there on Saturday February 7th at 9.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle and many friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Harold McCauley House c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin Omagh.

Curran (Dungannon) Ann (nee McHugh) R.I.P 2nd February 2026 peacefully with her family at home. Beloved wife of the late Eamon Curran R.I.P. Cherished mother of Maria, Linda, Kathy, Gary (George) and the late Anthony and baby Patricia R.I.P. Much loved sister of Nellie, Francie, Rose, Tommy and the late Mary, Agnes, Charlie, Collette, Alice and Patsy R.I.P. Devoted grandmother of 16 grandchildren and the late Johnny R.I.P and great-grandmother of 18 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Patrick and Alice McHugh R.I.P. Ann will be reposing at her home 245 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, BT71 6EP from 3pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday to St Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the extended Curran and McHugh family circle and friends. St Padre Pio pray for her. St Brigid pray for her.