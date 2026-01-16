Today’s death notices – Friday, January 16

Easton, in her 98th year, 13th January 2026. Peacefully at Loane House, Muriel late of 21 Old Moy Road, Dungannon and formerly of Moygashel. Loving wife of the late George Gibson and the late Sam Easton. Funeral service in Moygashel Presbyterian Church Hall on Sunday 18th January 2026 at 1.30 p.m., followed by interment in Coolhill Cemetery, Dungannon. House closed, family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Friday 16th January 2026 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Family flowers only, donation may be made in Muriel’s memory payable to Dungannon Presbyterian Church C/o F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Lucas Family. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

RUTLEDGE, JANUARY 14th 2026 GEORGE, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 2 Ednagee Road, Garvetagh. Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret. A loving brother of Kathleen and the late Meta and James. A dear uncle. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at his Nephew Ivan’s residence (133 Peacock Road, Sion Mills) on Thursday and Friday from 2–7pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of George will be held in 133 Peacock Road, Sion Mills on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my shepherd”.

Ferguson (née Anderson) January 15, 2026 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 91st year, Olga Victoria (Vera), 54 Mullanahoe Road, Ardboe, beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Andrew (Jenni), special ‘great-granny’ to wee George and dearest sister of Colin and the late Noel and Cherie. House private. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday, 17 January at 1.45pm for service in St. Colman’s Parish Church, Ardboe at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Stewartstown Health Centre c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold, never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.

Montague (Omagh) Dermot R.I.P. 15th January 2026. Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Thomas and Philomena Montague R.I.P. Loving husband of Gwen, cherished father of Ryan, Mark, Lisa (Stephen) and Leanne. Devoted grandfather to Mary-Kate, Lucy, Tiarnan and Sean. Brother of Brendan (Anna) and Patrick (Ester). Dermot will be reposing in his family home today Thursday 15th from 7pm until 10pm and tomorrow Friday 16th from 12noon until 10pm. Removal on Saturday 17th January from Dermot’s home, 118 Brookmount Road BT78 5JJ, at 9.30am travelling along Tamlaght Road going to Sacred Heart Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Very deeply missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, neighbours, friends and entire family circle. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

McKenna (Clogher, Co Tyrone) January 14th, 2026, peacefully at home, Patrick (Pat). Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret, dear brother of John, Hugh, Peter, Kathleen, Bridget and Martha, predeceased by his brothers Frank, James, Thomas, sisters Mary, Jane, Hannah, Margaret and Bernadette R.I.P. Pat is reposing at his home, 37 McCrea Park, until removal on Saturday January 17th to St Macartan’s Church, Augher for 2.00pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family and wider family circle. St Pio pray for him.

FLEMING (née Ballantine), January 15th 2026, (Iris) Irene Matilda Isobella, suddenly at her late home, 83 Gorticashel Road, Gortin. Dearly beloved wife of the late Walter. A devoted mother of Norman, Denise, Kenneth, Richard, Alwyn and Lorna. Loving mother-in-law of Sharon, Helen, Hugh and David. A much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of George and the late Robbie, Jackie and Desmond. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Iris will be held in Lower Badoney Church, Gortin on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by committal in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Greenan/Lower Badoney Church Hall Fund, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

McGaughey (Fintona, Co Tyrone) January 14th, 2026, Michael RIP. Husband of Anne, loving father of Michael and Sharon and dear grandfather of Jamie. Beloved brother of John, Paddy, Gerry, Georgie, Frankie, Mary, Sally, Muriel, Josephine, Patricia, Carol, Jacquie, Maggie and the late Tommy and Tony RIP. Reposing at his home, (51 Ashfield Gardens) until removal on Saturday January 17th to arrive to St Lawrence’s Church Fintona for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by a private cremation. House strictly private please. Deeply regretted by his loving family and wider family circle. St Charles of Mount Argus pray for him.

NELSON – January 14th, 2026, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Sidney, 33 Terryscollop Road, Dungannon, dearly loved husband of Florence, much loved father of Trevor (Michelle), Louise (Mark), Ashley (Wendy), Niall (Joy) and the late Barry and proud granda to Callum, Aaron, Ewan, Ollie, Danielle, Matthew, Rachel, Blake, Jamie, Scott, Ethan and Grace. Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday 17th January in Armagh Baptist Church at 2.30pm. A private family committal will precede the service. House private. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Baptist Missions. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, family and all the family circle. “With Christ which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.