Today’s death notices – Friday, January 2

Dorman (nee Mc Sloy) (Aughamullan) 1st January 2026. Peacefully at home, Eilish RIP, beloved wife of Seamus, much loved mother of Neal and Patricia (Mc Cann), cherished sister of Michael and Colette (Campbell), dearest daughter of the late Neal and Margaret RIP, and darling grandmother of Jaden (Dorman) and Doíreann, Daìthi and Darcie (Mc Cann). Removal on Saturday (3rd January) from Eilish’s late residence 69, Coole Road BT71 5 DP to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, brother, sister, sister- in-law Ann (Mc Sloy), son-in-law Peter (Mc Cann), Neal’s partner Shannon (Murphy), nephews, nieces, the entire extended Dorman and Mc Sloy family circles, friends and neighbours. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul and our Lady of the holy Rosary pray for her.

Booth – January 1st 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, George Brian Chard, dearly loved Husband of the late Gladys, 24 Kilcronagh Road, Cookstown, much loved Father of Deborah and Alastair, a loving Father-in-Law of Anthony and Sonia, proud Grandpa of Anton, Julie and Genevieve and dearest Brother of Patrick and the late Deirdre and John. Wake and funeral details to follow. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear”.

Creighton (nee Carson) – January 1st 2026 (peacefully) at Hospital, Olive May (aged 90 years), 1 Coolreaghs Crescent, Cookstown, devoted Wife of the late Robert Hugh (Robbie), much loved Mother of Linda, Janet and Keith, Mother-in-Law of Nigel and Victor, loving Grandmother of Niall, Lee, Gail, Graeme, Clarke and Kirsten, a treasured Great Grandmother and dearest Sister of Maureen, Helen, Ruth and the late Eunice (infant) and Audrey. House and Funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Forever in our hearts”.

Kilpatrick 1st January 2026 Peacefully, at his residence, Alwyn Joseph, 30 Coolhill Road, Cabragh, Dungannon. Devoted husband of Elma, loving father of Heather and the late Gregory, much loved grandfather of Ryan and Hollie and dear brother and uncle of Alex and family. Funeral service in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church on Saturday 3rd January 2026 at 1.00 pm., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family friends and neighbours welcome at the family home. Donations may be made in Alwyn’s memory to Marie Curie payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side”.

ROBINSON, (née QUINN), DECEMBER 31st, 2025 REGINA Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 26 Crannyfields, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Randolph, devoted mother of Steven and Rory, mother-in-law of Alison, cherished nanna of Andrew and Riley, a much-loved sister. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Regina will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 12.00noon followed by committal in Kernan Cemetery, Portadown. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Grovehill Animal Shelter made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “At Peace”.

Harold Dennis Ralph, peacefully at SWAH, 31st December 2025, formerly 16 Broom Drive Fivemiletown and latterly St Macartan’s Care Home Clogher. Dearly beloved son of the late Harold and Josephine RIP, and dear brother of William and Kathleen. Dennis will be reposing in the Oratory at St Macartan’s Home on Friday 2nd January from 4pm–8pm. Removal from there on Saturday 3rd at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Fivemiletown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his brother, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

McGlynn, Fidelma (Delma) Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 31st December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Patsy, much loved mother of Adrian (Sharon), Amanda (Francie) and Diane, loving granny of Ryan (Laura), Darragh, Ronan and Áine, dearest sister of Maureen (Des), Vera (Sean), Charlie (Eileen), Kate (Pat) and the late Brian, cherished daughter of the late Hugh and Maureen. In keeping with Delma’s wishes, reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home on Thursday 1st January and Friday 2nd January from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 3rd January at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Private interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral. The family home is strictly private. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

PHILLIPS, DECEMBER 31st, 2025 NICOLA (NIKKI) Peacefully at her late home 7 Castle Place, Omagh. Daughter of the late Blanche, dear sister of Jonathan, a much-loved aunt, niece, cousin and friend. House Strictly Private. Funeral Arrangements to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to a chosen Animal Charity made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”.