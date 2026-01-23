Today’s death notices – Friday, January 23

McGlinchey Joan, 301 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT71 6ET. January 21st 2026 peacefully at home. Dearly beloved daughter of Dympna and the late Raymond RIP. Dear sister of Malachy, Michael and Catherine, sister-in-law to Teresa and Grainne, much loved aunt of Caolan, Eoin, Padraig, Cara, Aisling, Eimear and Isabelle. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Saturday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Malachys Church, Edendork. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family circle and her many friends. Wake times until 10pm on Thursday and Friday.

Nugent (Nee Maguire) Patricia (Pat) 21st January 2026 R.I.P. at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved wife of the late Gerry, cherished mother of Shauna (Colin) and devoted grandmother of Conall. Dear daughter of the late Patsy and Josephine R.I.P. and sister to Ann, Joan Micheal and predeceased by her late sister Gemma. Now reposing at her late residence 34 Cannonhill, Omagh. Wake private on Thursday with close family and friends and on Friday evening 6pm to 9pm for those wishing to pay their condolences. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday for 10.00am requiem mass at the Sacred Heart Church. Mass can be viewed on Drumragh parish webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Shauna, son in law Colin, grandson Conall brother and sisters. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Reid 20th January 2026, Peacefully at hospital, Ivan Alexander, 72 Stiloga Road, Dungannon, loving husband of the late Eileen, dear father of Alison, Iris and Mark, father-in-law of Matt and Peter and much loved grandfather and great grandfather. House strictly private. Funeral service in St Patrick’s, Benburb (Clonfeacle Parish), on Friday 23rd January 2026 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are payable to Clonfeacle Parish Church Repair/Building Fund C/o F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Cullen (44 Legilly Road, Dungannon) January 21st 2025. Michael (Mick) beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Eamon (Geraldine), Nuala (Will) and Ronan (Ciara), loving brother of Tony and dear Granda to Ena, Cillian, Fionn, Tom, Ellen, Annie and Evie. Mick’s remains will be reposing in his home from 9pm tonight, Wednesday until removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Eglish for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

Michael Francis (Micky) McIlvanna, Oakfield Gardens, Moy, Co Tyrone died peacefully in hospital 21st January 2026 surrounded by his family. Beloved father of Grace (Thomas) and grandfather of Ruby, James and Tommy. Partner of Edel and daughter Zetta. Son of Dymphna and the late Frank and brother of Tony, Peadar, Brendan, Declan, Colm, Michelle (Mackle) and Eimear (Kane). Michael will repose in BJ Martin’s Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Dungannon, BT71 7HQ (Armagh Road, Moy) today Wednesday from 7 to 10pm and on Thursday from 2 to 10pm. Funeral on Friday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Corrigan Hill Road, Collegeland, Dungannon. BT71 6SN. Michael’s mother’s house private at all times. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o EC Hughes Undertaker or any family member. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in Thee. Our Lady of Knock pray for us.