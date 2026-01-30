Today’s death notices – Friday, January 30

Lenny (Rostrevor, Co Down), 28th January 2026, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Joseph Matthew (Joe), dearly loved husband of Kate and dearly beloved father of Francis, Joseph, Andrew, Marie-Claire, Matthew and John-Paul, loving and devoted Grandpa of Ellie-Rose, Conor, Adam, Amelia, Grace, Maria, Harry, Ted, Charlie, Maddie and Belle, 22 Victoria Square BT343EU, son of the late Matt and Annie and brother of the late Ted, Tom, Rosemary, Pat and Veronica, May they rest in peace, formerly Cookstown and Armagh. Joe’s remains will repose at his late home on Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Family home private at all other times for family only please. Removal on Saturday at 11.15am to the St Marys Star of the Seas for 12.00pm Requiem Mass, a private family burial afterwards in St James of Jerusalem graveyard, Mullaghbrack. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle. Mass can be viewed live on line at https://www.churchservices.tv/rostrevor

Rafferty (formerly Maghery and Derrylaughan) as a result of a tragic accident, Gerard (Jock), RIP, beloved husband of Susan (nee Quinn), much loved father of Shauna (Brendan), Caoimhe (Caolan) and Niamh (Caolan), cherished grandfather to Brendan, Darragh, Saoirse, Cliodhna, Caidi, Cohan, Cillian and Croia, beloved son of the late James and Maureen RIP, dearest brother of Veronica, Bernie, Anne, Patricia, Eileen, Rosaleen, Margaret, Kevin, Frank, Maurice, Eamon, Malachy, Joe and the late Marie and Seamus (in infancy) RIP. Removal from Gerard’s late residence 35, Derrylaughan Road BT71 4QR on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Brigid’s cemetery, Brocagh. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law Sean, Hugh and James, sisters-in-law Bridget, Angela, Noreen, Colette and Ann, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces and the entire Rafferty and Quinn family circles. Please note: Wake times will be announced later. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Wallace nee Archer 28th January 2026, peacefully at Fairfields Care Home, Lorna Elizabeth Ann, 89 Newmills Road, Dungannon, loving wife of the late Eric, dear mother of Jacqueline and Keith, mother-in-law of Tim and Zoe, much loved grandmother of Adam, Ryan, Jack and Elena and dear sister of Daphne (Derek), Pam (Garfield) and Ken (Jessie). Funeral service in Donaghey Congregational Church on Saturday 31st January 2026 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Thursday and Friday between 1pm and 9pm. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Lorna’s memory to Dementia N.I. and Air Ambulance payable to F. Martin & Son Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Your memory is our greatest treasure”.

Garthwaite (Omagh) 28th January 2026 Pauline Teresa peacefully in Hillcrest Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, daughter of the late Bill and Patricia Garthwaite R.I.P., loving mother of Pricilla and Lee, cherished sister of Joy (Brian), Brendan, Julie (Francis), nephew Joseph and the late Jacqueline R.I.P. Reposing at her sister’s home, house strictly private please. Requiem Mass on Friday 30th January in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher at 10am followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Sadly missed by her entire family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Nugent Mary Brigid, 5 Beechline, Galbally, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, January 28th 2026 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Packie and dear mother of Oliver (Michelle), Dympna (Declan), Colm (Brigid), Sean (Orlagh) and the late Damien RIP (Donna), sister of the late baby Patrick, beloved grandmother of Louise, Roisin, Geraldine, Aidan, Conor, Ronan, Dearbhla, Sarah, Niamh, Chloe, Aoife, Tara, Rose, Margaret, Damien, Mark, Harry and James and her great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in The Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Parking at primary school from 5pm please.

DOWLING (nee Rodgers) – 25th January 2026, suddenly at hospital, Betsy, late of Aghafad Road, Pomeroy, beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved and devoted mother of Elizabeth. House closed. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Saturday 31st between 3pm and 6pm. Funeral Service in Pomeroy Presbyterian Church on Monday 2nd February at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable by cheque to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke) or ‘NSPCC’ (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, wider family circle, friends and community. “In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day”.