Today’s death notices – Friday, January 9

McBride, Joe. Died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on 7th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Late of 19 Kindrum, Dungannon BT71 6JP. Son of the late Paddy and Josie McBride, Springdale. Much loved husband of Kathleen (McNally) and devoted father to Fintan and Erin and dear brother of Paul (Angela), Trish and Damian (Noeleen). Joe’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Thursday 8th January from 3pm to 10pm and Friday 9th January from 12 noon to 10pm. Funeral from here on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House strictly private on morning of funeral please. Requiem mass can also be viewed on parish webcam parishofdungannon.com/webcam.html. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his loving wife, children, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and great nieces. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Nealis, Margaret. Peacefully at Melmount Manor Nursing Home (January 8th 2026), late of 5, New Street Clady and formerly of Mullinary, Carrickmacross. Beloved wife of the late Johnnie, much loved mother of Adrienne (late Max), Joanne (George), Patricia (Eugene) and Nicola (late John), adored grandmother of Daniel, Joseph, Dean, Jade, Megan, Samuel, Eve, Charlotte, Johnnie and the late babies Sean and George, and great-grandmother of Izaara, dear sister of Maisie, Frances, Gene, Patrick and the late Ann, Marian and John. Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law, Patricia and Eugene Walsh, (11, Tulacorr Heights, Strabane BT82 8RD) on Friday 9th January from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday 10th January at 1.15 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Melmount Manor Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member, FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Mc Nulty (née Daly) (35 Aughaboy Rd, Mountfield, Omagh) Margaret, peacefully surrounded by her loving family January 7th 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late James R.I.P. and devoted mother of Clare Ann Conway (Martin), Maria (Mari) Mc Bride (Eamon), Mairéad Mc Crory (Gerard) and Barry (Donna-Marie). Cherished granny of Aoife, Peadar, Aidan, Shea, Eimhear, Clodagh, Cormac, Cahir, Saoirse, Blathnáid and Ultán. Dear sister of Bridie, Bernadette, James, Rosaleen, Philomena, Maria and the late Dympna R.I.P. Margaret’s remains will repose at her late residence today Thursday (January 8th) from 5pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (January 10th) at 2.00pm going to St Mary’s Church Rouskey for 2.30pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family Circle and many friends. A Chroí Naofa Íosa, déan trócaire at a hanam. PLEASE NOTE: Due to limited parking at the wakehouse there will be a shuttle bus in operation from P&G engineering on both days from 5pm-10pm. (Please follow the signage as guided).

McKee 7th January 2026. Peacefully at hospital Isaac John (Jack), 21 Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley. Loving husband of the late Dorothy, dear father of Jacqueline, John, Denise, Eric, Pamela, Connie and the late Stephanie, father-in-law of Jim, Drucilla, Raymond, Tanya and Elwin and much loved granda and great granda. Funeral service in Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church on Saturday 10th January 2026 at 2 p.m., followed by a private family burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Thursday 8th January 2026 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Family only on Friday 9th January 2026. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Jack’s memory to Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church Sunday School and Parents and Friends of The McCague Day Centre, Aughnacloy payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and family circle. “Your restless days are over; your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”.

The death has taken place January 8th 2026 at the Foyle Hospice of Ethna Mc Cool, 9 Melvin View, Strabane. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Patrick Mc Cool and much loved sister of Liam, Dympna, Patsy, Brenda, Carol and the late Mavis, Larry and Myra. Reposing at her home on Thursday (January 8th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (January 10th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McGurk, Patsy. Formerly of Castlecaulfield. Died in Wellington, New Zealand on 25th December 2025. Son of the late of Francis and Sarah-Jane R.I.P. and brother of Margaret, Francis, Seamus and John. Patsy’s remains will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore on Saturday 10th January for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 11th January at 11am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Mc Dermott, Patrick Peacefully, but suddenly, 7th January 2026 R.I.P. (late of 69, Inisclan Road, Mountfield BT79 7QB). Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice, much loved father of Martin (Ciara), Gerard (Patricia) and the late Gabriel, loving granda of Rory and Eóin, dearest brother of Bridget, Jimmy and the late Cassie, Michael, Mary, Sarah, Barney, John, Alice, Annie, Peter, Maggie and Hughie. Reposing at the home of his son and daughter in law, Gerard and Patricia Mc Dermott, (27, Inisclan Road, Mountfield), on Thursday 8th January and Friday 9th January from 12 noon until 9 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday 10th January at 12 noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. A shuttle bus service will be in operation, to and from the wake house, on Thursday and Friday, during the hours from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. from Mountfield Community Centre. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.