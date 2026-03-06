Today’s death notices – Friday, March 6

CULLEN, Plunket. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Plunket, RIP, Beloved husband of the late Kathleen RIP, much loved father of Alicia Hughes (late Frankie) Brona, Olivia Mc Grath (Frankie) and baby Catherine Theresa RIP, dearly loved grandfather to Tiernan, Éabha, Darragh, Kyle, Emma, Conor and Eoghan, Cherished brother of May, Ignatius and the late Gerard RIP, And dearest Son of the late John and Alice Cullen. RIP. Plunket will be reposing at his late residence, 97, Stewartstown Road, Coalisland BT71 4PF from today Thursday evening from 5.30pm until Saturday midday. Removal from late residence on Saturday at 12 noon to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. St. Anthony pray for him. Please note the following wake times: Thursday from 5.30 pm until 9pm Friday from 2.00 pm until 9pm Saturday: The late residence is strictly private for family only. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

The death has taken place March 5th 2026 at his home of Willie John Meehan 14 Lawson Park, Ballymagorry. Much loved brother of Maisie, Sadie and the late Annie and Jim. Reposing at his home on Friday (March 6th) from 12 noon until 8p.m. Funeral Service in his home on Saturday (March 7th) at 1p.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

Donnelly (Coalisland) 4th March 2026. Peacefully with his family in Craigavon Hospital this, Jimmy, RIP, beloved husband of Lily (nee Campbell, Drumullan), much loved father of Marie (Robert Walker), Aidan (Anne), Martina (Kieran Gribbin), Bernadette (Brian Mc Connell) and the late Mary and Roisin RIP (both in infancy), cherished grandfather to Erin, Shane, Lily, Niamh, Roisin, Cara, Elizabeth, Nuala and James, dear brother of Hughie, Marie (Mc Lernon), Patricia (Lavery), Barney and the late Harry, Willie and John RIP, and loving son of the late Hugh and Nellie RIP. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am from Jimmy’s late residence, 53, Mourne Crescent, Coalisland BT71 4LB to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Plater’s Hill for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph’s cemetery, Brackaville Road. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Please note Jimmy will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Thursday. On Friday, and on Saturday morning there are no time restrictions on the wake.

BOGUSZ Ryszard R.I.P., formerly of 24 Quaymount, Blackwatertown, 2nd March 2026. Beloved husband of the late Malgorzta R.I.P., much loved father of Arek and father-in-law of Marta, dear grandfather of David, Aleksander and Julia, and brother of Piotr. Ryszard’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm, and on Friday from 6pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Jarlath’s Church, Blackwatertown for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother and wider family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

Bell John, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 4 Denamona Court, Fintona, Co Tyrone BT78 2BW, died peacefully at home on Monday 2nd March 2026. Treasured brother of Margaret Hamilton, Robert and the late Willie and Joe. Beloved son of the late Margaret (Maggie) Bell. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. John will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday 5th March 2026. John will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 12.40pm on Friday 6th March for a 1pm Service of Thanksgiving in Donacavey Parish Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in Fintona New Cemetery, Tattymoyle Road. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.