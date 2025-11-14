Today’s death notices – Friday, November 14

Little, nee Mitchell 11th November 2025 Peacefully at her residence, Sarah (Sadie), late of Donaghadee and formerly of Moore Street, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Samuel (Sammy), devoted mother of Freda, Audrey and Lorraine, mother-in-law of Andrew, John and Colin and much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in St Mary’s, Portclare on Sunday 16th November 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in St Matthew’s Parish Churchyard, Ballynasaggart. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Sadie’s memory to Dementia (N.I.) and St Mary’s Church, Portclare payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. Heartfelt thanks to M Care and Peninsula Care for the dedicated care provided to Mum in the family home. “God put his arms around you and give you peace at last.”

Monteith, Sean, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 20 Ardmore Crescent, Omagh BT78 5AT died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday 11th November 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kate). Treasured father of David (Claire) and Gary (Jill). Loving and devoted grandfather of Alex and Leah. Cherished brother of Sheila, Winnie, Gerry and the late Patsy, Maggie, Kevin and Tom. Sean will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2pm until 9pm on Friday 14th November. Sean will leave his late residence at 9.25am on Saturday 15th November for 10am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by his burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Shields Mary, née Tanny (Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone) formerly of 41 Shane Road, Foremass, Sixmilecross, BT79 9EP died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 12th November 2025. Beloved wife of Liam. Treasured mother of Rosemarie Donnelly, Catriona, Michelle Hynes (Kevin), PJ, Susanna McKenna and Anita. Loving and devoted grandmother of Gráinne, Piaras, Callum, Ciarán, Clodágh, Emily, Brendan and Seán. Cherished sister of Anne Murphy, Breege Sullivan and the late Brian, Rose Gallagher and baby Michael. Daughter of the late Barney and Rose Tanny. Mary will be reposing in her late residence; from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday 12th November and from 12noon until 9pm on Thursday 13th November. There will be a shuttle bus from 5pm from Dunmoyle Church. Mary will leave her late residence at 11.25am on Friday 14th November for 12 noon requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dunmoyle, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2DH. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, son in law, grandchildren, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.