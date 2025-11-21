Today’s death notices – Friday, November 21

Gallagher, Joe Suddenly, 20th November 2025 R.I.P. (late of 12, Eden Park, Castlederg BT81 7BD). Beloved husband of Doris, much loved father of Sinead (Alec), John (Keira), Paul (Eadaoin) and Aisling (Frank), loving granda Joe of 13 grandchildren, dearest brother of Vera Leonard (Joe), Geraldine O’Donnell (late Charlie) and the late Terence. Reposing at the family home in Eden Park, from 6.30 p.m. today, Thursday 20th November. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 22nd November at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. TO 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul. St. Pio, Pray For Him.

Meenagh, Rosemary (née O’Gorman) – late of 15 Cloughglass Road, Loughmacrory, Co Tyrone, BT79 9LL, peacefully at home on 19th November 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Hugh, treasured mother of Mary (Sean), Brian (Pam), Fergal, Martin, Hugh (Joanne), Aileen (Ray) and John (RIP at birth). Loving and devoted grandmother of Erin, Maria, Sam, Owen, Nahomy, Aodh, Alanna, Noah Shay and Saorise. Native of Tullyvogey, Tydavnet, Monaghan, cherished sister of Patricia (Peter) and Breege (Donal, RIP). Very deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, entire family circle and friends. Remains reposing at her late residence from 10am to 10pm Thursday and Friday. Removal at 10.40am on Saturday 22nd to St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please note: Wake traffic – from 4.00pm on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st, we ask that those paying their respects, park in the Chapel carpark in Loughmacrory, minibus will be there to transport people to the wake house. Family Flowers only, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Parkinsons Research UK c/o FMC Funeral Services or any family member. Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. May she rest in peace.

CRAWFORD, (née PATRICK), NOVEMBER 19th, 2025, EVELINE ELIZABETH MARGARET. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 17-21 Main Street, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel Joseph (Sammy). A devoted mother of Lara (Darren), Andrew (Diane) and the late Cheryl. A treasured granny of Zak, Jed, Dylan and Leah. Daughter of the late Nelson and Anna. Dear sister of Kathleen, Anne and the late Robbie, Mabel and Maureen. A dear sister-in-law and aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Thursday (Today) from 6-10pm and Friday from 12-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eveline will be held in Derg Parish Church on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Derg Parish Church Restoration Fund, Castlederg Cancer Research & Castlederg Multiple Sclerosis made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and her very dear friends, “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

McKEARNEY, Peter, 19th November 2025, peacefully at Roxborough House, Peter R.I.P., late of Dungannon Road. Son of the late John and Elizabeth R.I.P., and beloved brother of Susan Bannigan and the late Margaret Foley, John Jr., Liz Brennan, James (Birmingham) and Mary Oliver R.I.P. Peter’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, BT71 7HQ, tomorrow, Friday 21st November, from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. John’s Church, Moy, for 1pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

The death has taken place November 19th 2025 at her home of Anita Mc Crea (née Hendron), 50 Parkside Gardens, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Ashlene (Steven), Karen (Kevin) and Conor (Bronagh), dearly loved grandmother of Sophia, Evie, Koa, Frankie and Scarlett and sister of Bernadette, Dominic, Caroline, Dolores and Geraldine. Reposing at her home on Sunday (November 23rd) from 2 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (November 25th) at 11.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Hall, Frances Hamilton (Francie) November 19th 2025 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family), formerly of 34 Glencosh Road, Donemana, much loved son of the late Ellen and William, loving brother of Reba, Eileen, Tom, Alice, Albert and the late Billy, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his niece Helen’s home, 38 Glencosh Road, Donemana, on Saturday 22nd November at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to Donemana Cricket Club or cheques made payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at Helen’s home from 6.00 pm today (Thursday). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and entire family circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd”.