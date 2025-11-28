Today’s death notices – Friday, November 28

Cooke (nee Young). – 26th November 2025. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Dorothy (Dolly) Late of Townview Ave. South. Beloved wife of the late Sammy and precious mother of Frances (The late Ian Monteith). Treasured Granny of Alison (Sam) and Donna. Much loved Great Granny of Carter and Cade and dear sister of Fran. House strictly private with family and friends welcome to call at Pollocks Rest Room, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT790HF Friday 28th from 5pm to 8pm. There will be a private family funeral followed by a committal service in Badoney Presbyterian Churchyard (41 Droit Rd, Newtownstewart, Omagh BT78 4DS) at 2pm. Family flowers only please with donations for R.N.L.I payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

HETHERINGTON, Marina 27th November 2025 Peacefully at her residence Marina in her 91st year, 29 Fairfield Estate, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late George, devoted mother of Karen, David, Steven, Raymond, Melvin and Cheryl, mother-in-law of Linda, Sonya, Lesley-Ann, Jonathan and the late Charlie, much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday 29th November 2025, followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon. House private, family and friends welcome on Thursday 27th November and Friday 28th November between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Marina’s memory payable to Dungannon Presbyterian Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Your restless days are over: your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”.

WEIR, NOVEMBER 26th 2025 ROBERT JAMES Suddenly at his late home, 143 Tirmacspird Road, Lack. Dearly beloved husband of Linda. A devoted father of Kyle (Suzanne), Aaron (Jane), Olivia (Nathan) and Harry. A much-loved granda of Arianne and Maisie. Dear brother of William (Lorna). Everyone is welcome to call at his late home. House private on morning of funeral please. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert will be held in Colaghty Parish Church on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance N.I & Colaghty Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in God’s keeping”.

McDonald (nee McKillion) (Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone) November 26th, 2025, peacefully in Copperfields Nursing Home, Carol RIP. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary, dear mother of Carrie (Flynn), Helen (McLaughlin), Clare, Kris, Charlotte and the late Bernard RIP. Cherished grandmother of Rhys, Joshua, Eva-Rose, Aaron, Freya, Conor, Blake, Lucy and Jonah and sister of Benny, Anthony, Betty, Eugene, Marie, Ann, Donna and the late Tom RIP. Carol is reposing in Muldoon & McKenna Funeral Home, Main Street, Clogher on Thursday, November 27th from 12 noon until 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Carland Road, Dungannon. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Seamus, Johnny, Barrett, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and large family circle. St Pio pray for her.

Maxwell, Norman, suddenly at S.W.A.H. Enniskillen, 26th November 2025, (late of 11, Hillview Park, Castlederg and formerly of Galashiels, Scottish Borders). Cherished son of the late George and Janet, loving brother of Jean (Graham) and Mary (Ross). Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home (50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE) on Thursday 27th and Friday 28th (November) during the hours of 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday 29th November at 12.45 p.m. for interment at 1 p.m. in Castlederg Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle and many good, loyal friends. At Rest.