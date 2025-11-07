Today’s death notices – Friday, November 7

Coyle, Eamon. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 6th November 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Amanda, Glenn (Lauren), Eamon (Trudy), Sinead (Dale), Damien (Mia) and Shelley (Aaron), loving granda of 10 grandchildren and great-granda of 2 great/grandchildren, dearest brother of Kathleen (Harper), James, Rosemary (Mc Nulty), John, Marian (Doherty), Eileen (Mc Cauley) and the late Michael, Annie Bridget (O’ Loan), Columba, Margaret, Kevin, Brendan, Aidan, Sharon, Sean and Fergus, cherished son of the late James and Margaret. Reposing at the family home (63, Peacock Road, Sion Mills BT82 9NP), today, Thursday 6th November from 6.30 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 8th November at 9.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. until 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Breast Cancer Society c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

KNOX, November 6th, 2025 ROBERT (HARRY) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 6 Knocksilla Grove, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes. A devoted father of Colin (Wendy) and Victoria (Keith). A much-loved granda of Spencer and Scarlott. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harry will be held in Trinity Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

FORSYTHE, (née KNOX) November 5th 2025 MARGARET JANE (PEARL) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 27 Dergmoney Heights, Omagh. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Fleming. A devoted mother of Sharon and Gordon. Loving mother-in-law of Gary and Bernie. A much-loved grandmother of Calvin, Kelsey, Nicole, Leah and great-grandmother of Harry. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8pm and Saturday from 3-5pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pearl will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Dublin Road Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Stroke Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Hall – November 6th 2025, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Ivan Roderick, dear husband of Elizabeth, son of the late John & Lily Hall, Newtownstewart, brother of the late Frances, Harry & Derek, and a much loved uncle. Funeral Saturday November 8th in Ardstraw Parish Church, Main St, Newtownstewart, service at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Focus Newtownstewart and the Grove Hill Animal Trust. Please make cheques payable to “Hood & Co Undertakers”, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

TWIGG (née Brown) Rena Noreen, 4th November 2025 (Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital), Beloved wife of the late John, Fairhill, Cookstown, dear mother of Julie (Belfast), Mark (London) and Michael (Coleraine), mother-in-law of Clive, Graham and Jacky, grandmother of Benjamin, Christopher, Leah & Jude and great-grandmother of Ollie. Funeral Private. Friends welcome at Committal Service at the family Burial Ground in Cookstown Cemetery arriving on Monday 10th at 1.30pm and later at Killymoon Golf Club. No Flowers please. Donations if desired payable to ‘Save the Children’ c/o John McGucken Funeral Director, 1 Woodglen Crescent, Cookstown BT80 8EL. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. REUNITED WITH JOHN.

STEWART, George Alexander November 6th 2025 (suddenly at work) George Alexander, 24 Killymuck Road, Coagh, Cookstown, dearly loved Son of George M.J. and the late Maureen, much loved Brother of Lesley (David) and Pamela (David) and dearest Uncle of Jonnie (Emma), Stewart, Erica, Max and Carly. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing Dad, Sisters and the entire Family Circle.