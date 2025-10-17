Today’s death notices – Friday, October 17

TWIGG BA, BAI, M.I.C.E Richard John Martineau (John), 14th October 2025 (Peacefully at a Private Nursing Home), Beloved husband of Noreen, Fairhill, Cookstown, dear father of Julie (Belfast), Mark (London) and Michael (Coleraine), grandfather of Benjamin, Christopher, Leah & Jude and great-grandfather of Ollie. Funeral Private. Friends welcome at Committal Service at the family Burial Ground in Cookstown Cemetery arriving on Tuesday 21st at 1.30pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired payable to ‘The Alzheimers Society’ c/o John McGucken Funeral Director, 1 Woodglen Crescent, Cookstown BT80 8EL. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “At home with the Lord”

Taggert (Dungannon) October 16th 2025, Hugh R.I.P. Peacefully in CAH surrounded by his loving family on his 81st birthday. Devoted husband of Tessie (nee McGurk) Beloved father of James (Michelle Gildernew), Hughie (Michelle), Patsy (Mary) and Terence. Loving grandfather of Seán, Danielle, Tiarnán, Emmet, Eunan, Shannon-Rose and Aoise. Great grandfather of Rosie, Muireann, Bláthnaid, Freddie-Hugh. Cherished brother of Barney, Patsy, Seamie, Kathleen McCourt, Lily Quinn and the late Mary McCourt R.I.P. Son of the late James and Rose Taggart R.I.P. Hugh will be reposing at his home 3 Dunclare Heights, Dungannon, BT71 7QW until removal on Saturday to St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. St Padre Pio pray for him. St Martin pray for him. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted by the extended Taggart and McGurk family circle and friends. Hugh’s wake will commence at 5pm on Thursday.

Walsh, Kathleen Peacefully at home (76, St. Colmans Drive, Strabane BT82 9AP), 16th October 2025 R.I.P. Loving sister of Charlie (Tina) and the late Patsy, Bernadette and Eileen, cherished daughter of the late Maggie and Paddy. Reposing at her late home from 6 p.m. today, Thursday 16th October. Funeral from there on Saturday 18th October at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in Melmount Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Kennedy (née Stewart) – October 14th peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, Edith, formerly of Ballynorthland Park Dungannon, beloved wife of Will predeceased, much loved mother of Louise and husband David, devoted grandmother of Stewart and his wife Claire, Adam and his wife Emma and adoring great grandmother of Amelia, Finn, Oliver and Evelyn. Thanksgiving service on Friday 17th October in Dungannon Presbyterian Church at 2.00 PM. A private committal will precede the service. Family and friends welcome at Louise and David’s home. Donations if desired for Dungannon Presbyterian Church (enhancement works) c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord is ended”

Mc Gowan Nee Ballantyne 14th October 2025 Patricia (Pat) Peacefully in Royal Hospital Belfast surrounded by her loving family. Adored wife of Terry, Devoted mother of Terry and Colleen, much loved mother in law to Brenda and Michael. Cherished Grandmother of Kirsten, Melissa, Cara, Lucy, Josh and Ava. Sister to Frances and her brother Andrew. Patricia will be reposing at her family home 5 Lismone Lane, Tamlaght Road BT78 5HX on Wednesday 15th from 5pm until 10pm and on Thursday 16th from 1pm until 10pm. Funeral from her home Friday 17th leaving at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church Omagh, Interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery. Patricia will be forever missed by her Husband, Son, Daughter, Daughter in law, Son in law, her grandchildren, neighbours, friends and entire family circle.