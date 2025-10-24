Today’s death notices – Friday, October 24

ARMSTRONG – 23rd October 2025, peacefully at hospital in his 91st year. Noel, late of 157 Benburb Road, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Emily. Loving father of Raymond, Rhonda, Leslie, Laura, and the late Norman, also a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Family and friends welcome at his late residence on Thursday and Friday after 2pm. Funeral arrangements later. No flowers please. Will be lovingly remembered by the family and the entire family circle. “The Lord’s My Shepherd.” Psalm 23 v 1

SCOTT, (née FLEMING) October 23rd 2025 DOREEN ELIZABETH Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 20 Lambrooke Grove, Omagh. Loving mother of Ian (Amy), Ryan and Robert (Andrea). Cherished grandmother of Aimee, Sophie, Jamie and Amelia. Devoted partner of Philip and dear sister of Ronnie, Lorraine and the late Linda and the late Gordon. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday and Saturday evening from 6-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life Doreen will be held in Lislimnaghan Parish Church on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY.

JONES, James Alexander (Jim) October 22, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, James Alexander (Jim), 25 The Dales, Cookstown, dearly loved husband of Marion and loving dad of Gareth. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Friday, 24 October, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Saturday, 25 October at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Air Ambulance N.I. and First Presbyterian Church Cookstown. Will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, son, the wider family circle, all his friends and neighbours. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

IRWIN, October 23rd 2025 JACK Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his late home, 57 Tullyrush Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Alice. A devoted father of Sharon, Cherith, Viola and Sandra. Loving father-in-law of Kenny, Philip, Ian and John. A cherished grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Peggy and the late Will, the late Sadie and the late Eileen. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Thursday (Today) from 6-10pm and Friday from 1-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jack will be held in Omagh Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Clogherney Presbyterian Church Graveyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family from 12 noon at the Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Faith Mission and IEB Irish Evangelistic Band made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “As for me, I shall behold Your face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied with Your likeness when I awake.” Psalm 17 v 14.

McCourt (Mineveigh) 21st October 2025 Suddenly at home, Seamus, RIP, beloved son of the late Owen and Margaret, RIP, much loved brother of Anne (Mallon) (Michael RIP), Sean (Marie), Kathleen (Currie) (Kevin RIP), Siobhan (Martin Kilgallon) and the late Martin (Marie) and Marie RIP. Removal on Saturday from Seamus’s late residence to arrive at St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Please note late residence is private for family and friends only between the hours of 11am and 8pm on Friday. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Shiels (Cookstown) 21st October 2025. Peacefully in Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Joseph, RIP, formerly Westland Road, Cookstown, beloved husband of the late Josie (nee O’Rourke) RIP, much loved father of Laura (Quinn), cherished grandfather of Hannah and Matthew and dear brother of Kathleen, Ethna, Dessie, Kevin and the late Eileen, Mary, Austin, Collette, Sylvia, Dorothy and Damian RIP. Joseph will be reposing in M Dorman and Son Funeral Home, 47 Loughview Road, Coalisland BT71 4LG from Friday 24th October until Saturday 25th October. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Stewartstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Please note wake time in Funeral Home on Friday is from 5pm until 8pm.

Quinn (Omagh) 22nd October 2025. Theresa Veronica (Vera) peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Woodmount Care Home, Strabane. Late of Hunters Crescent, wife of the late Packie RIP. Mother to Sean (Mary), Marian (Gerry), Noel, Paula (Seamus), Eamon (Louise). Grandmother and great-grandmother. Vera will be reposing in Maguire’s Funeral Home, 21 Aghnamoyle Rd, Omagh BT78 5JX on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th October from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday 25th October in Sacred Heart Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Drumragh Cemetery. Vera will be greatly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and many friends. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her.

KERRIGAN, October 21st 2025 CECIL JOHN Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 40 Scraghey Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Gretta. A devoted father of Stephen (Denise) and Alan (Teresa). A much-loved grandfather of Garry, Lucy, Sam, Beatriz and a loving great-grandfather of Jacob, Sophie and Matthew. House private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home (Killeter Road, Castlederg) this evening from 7-9pm and Thursday from 5-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Cecil will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home (Killeter Road, Castlederg) on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in St. Bestius’ Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Bestius’ Bright & Beautiful Fund made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”