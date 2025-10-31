Today’s death notices – Friday, October 31

DAVIS, John (Jack) 29th October 2025, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 10 Carrigullin Road, Edymore, Strabane. Dearly beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Jacqueline and Helena. Father-in-law of Mark and Robert. Devoted grandfather of Luke, Anna-Mae, Andrew and Samuel. Funeral leaving his late home at 11.30am for 12 noon service in Strabane Presbyterian Church on Saturday 1st November 2025 followed by burial Badoney Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Strabane Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Norman Darragh, 42 Tullymore Road, Strabane BT82 9RE or Friends of Altnagelvin Hospital, Patients Advocate Office Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road BT47 6SB. The Lord is My Shepherd.

The death has taken place October 29th 2025 at her home of Matilda (Tillie) Mallon (née Gillespie) (In her 104th year) 16 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Dunamore, Cookstown. Beloved wife of the late Daniel, much loved mother of John (Cecilia), Christopher and the late Carmel and Marian, dearly loved grandmother of Paul, Lisa and Kevin and loving great grandmother of Owen, Max and Tilly and sister of the late Annie, John, Kitty and Emma. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Thursday (October 30th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Friday (October 31st) at 5.30p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday (November 1st) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has taken place October 29th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Bonner formerly of Douglas Bridge, Sion Mills, Canada and John Wesley Street, Strabane. Beloved son of the late John and Bridget Bonner and much loved brother of Margaret, Christina, Collette, Kathleen and the late Bridget, Shaun, Willie and Day. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Thursday (October 30th) from 3p.m. with removal at 5p.m. to St Marys Church, Melmount to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday (October 31st) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McCAUL, Joanne Died suddenly in Bermuda on 24th October. Beloved daughter of Moira and the late Chris R.I.P. Much loved sister of Carmen, Judy, James and Peter. A much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Joanne will be reposing at her home at 4 Castlefarm, Ballygawley on Friday 31st October. Visitors are welcome from 10am-10pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday 1st November at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballygawley followed by burial in St. Malachy’s Cemetery, Ballymacilroy. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

James (Jim) Hunt, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Jim Hunt, formerly of Arleston Road, passed away peacefully on 28th October 2025 at Hillcrest Care Facility. Dearly beloved husband of Una and loving father of Peter (Angie), Anne Connolly (Shaun) and Kieran (Janet). Son of the late Michael and Margaret, and eldest brother of Peter and the late Honora (McShea), Raymond, Connie (Martin), Patrick, Denis and infants Niall and Eamonn. Jim’s remains are reposing at his daughter’s residence 40 Retreat Heights, BT79 0HH, from 2pm-9pm on Thursday 30th and Fri 31st October. Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church Killyclogher at 12 noon on Saturday 1st November, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family only on the morning of the funeral. Mass can be viewed on Cappagh Parish webcam. Fondly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren (Danielle, Nicola, Mark (RIP), Ryan, Ashlyn, John, Eoin, Naomi, Carl) and great grandchildren. Family flowers only.