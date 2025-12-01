Today’s death notices – Monday, December 1

Hill – November 28th, at her parent’s home 31A Strahulter Rd, Newtownstewart. Lynda Jane, beloved wife of Ian and devoted mother of Luke and Matty. Also a much loved Daughter of Ed and Lorraine, sister of Caroline (Mark), and dear aunt and sister-in-law. Family and friends welcome at her parent’s residence, but family time please, between 9pm and 11am. Funeral Monday December 1st in Ardstraw Parish Church, Main St, Newtownstewart, service at 2.00pm followed by interment in Droit Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Marie Curie Cancer Care” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Johnston 29th November 2025 Peacefully at his residence, William (Willie), 6 Edendork Road, Dungannon. Loving husband of the late Georgena, devoted father of Iris, Neville, Leslie, Desmond and Heather, dear father-in-law of Ivan, Christine and Julie, much loved grandfather and great grandfather and dear brother of Cis and late May. Funeral service on Tuesday 2nd December 2025 at 1 p.m., in Dungannon Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Willie’s memory payable to Marie Curie C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Your memory we will always treasure, in our hearts you will stay forever”.

McQuaid Eileen, (nee Fee), Trillick, Co Tyrone, formerly of 28 Screeby Road, Mulnagork, Trillick, BT78 3RY, died peacefully in Harold McCauley House, on Saturday 29th November 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Treasured Mother of Colm, Kevin (Caroline), Noreen McCaffery (Philip), Damien (Frances), Fiona and Sean (Brenda). Loving and devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Bridie McKenna, Eddie, Tommy, Rose Maguire and Mary Donnelly. Eileen will be reposing in her late residence from 4.30pm until 9pm on Sunday 30th November and from 1pm until from 9pm on Monday 1st December. Eileen will leave her late residence at 10am on Tuesday 2nd December 2025 for 11.00am requiem mass in St. Macartans Church, Trillick, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Harold McCauley House c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

Caroline Donnelly (nee Noble) 29th November, passed away peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital. Loving wife of Stephen & devoted sister to Veronica (Byrne), Brian, Kiltrena (Connolly), Pauline (Quinn) & loving daughter of the late Vincent and Mary RIP. Sadly missed by her brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews & extended family circle. Caroline’s remains are reposing from her late home (12 Westbury Drive, Cookstown) today from 6pm until 11pm and all day Monday (Home strictly private on Tuesday morning prior to Funeral Mass). Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 2nd December, 11.30am in Holy Trinity Cookstown. Afterwards internment at Forthill. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. St Padre Pio pray for her.

GUY, NOVEMBER 29th, 2025 ROSINA ISABELLA (ROSSI) Peacefully at Three Rivers Care Home and late of Orangefield Park, Omagh. Daughter of the late Matthew and Dora, Sister of the late Linda, Hugh, James, Enda, Ronnie and Clara. A dearly beloved aunt. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Rossi will be held in Omagh Independent Methodist Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Fintona Cemetery. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” Psalm 116:15.

Marlow, Barry, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 100 Garvallagh Road, Fintona, BT78 2EW, Fintona, died suddenly at home, on Saturday 29th November 2025. Treasured father of Shane, Aoife and Daire. Beloved son of Michael and Bernie. Cherished brother of Ciaran, Aine Campbell (Michael) and the late Bronagh. Devoted uncle of Abi, Isla and Grace. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the Air Ambulance c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, brother in law, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. “Our Lady pray for him”.