Today’s death notices – Monday, December 15

McCarney Bridget, (nee McBrine), Trillick, County Tyrone, formerly of 75 Moneygar Road, Liffer, Trillick, BT78 3QN died peacefully at her home, on 14th December 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Treasured mother of Gerald, Mary, Bernie, Patsy and Una. Much loved mother in law to her sons in law and daughters in law. Predeceased by her grandson, Patrick. Loving and devoted grandmother to her fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Bridget will be reposing in her late residence from 12 noon on both Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th December. Bridget will leave her late residence at 10.25am on Wednesday 17th December for 11am requiem Mass in St. Macartans Church, Trillick, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Bridget will travel from the Moneygar Road, and along the Galbally Road, Main Street and the Kilskeery Road to arrive at St. Macartans Church for 10.55am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and entire family circle and friends. St. Anthony pray for her.

Loughran-Davies (Wales / Carrickmore) Died peacefully on 11th December 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Fiona R.I.P. late of Wales and formerly of Clare, Mullaslin, Carrickmore. Devoted wife of Neil and loving mother of Sean, daughter of Rose and the late Joe Loughran and dearly loved sister of Geraldine, Eugene, James, and Joan. Funeral arrangements later. St Padre Pio, pray for her. “O Lord, through the intercession of St Padre Pio, grant her eternal rest, peace, and light.” Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews.

The death has taken place December 14th 2025 at Knockmoyle Lodge Care Home of Agnes Mc Garrigle (née ONeill) 142 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Seein Park, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Karen (Liam), Glenn (Amanda), Deborah (James), Lynn (Paul), Terry (Grace) and the late Mark, dearly loved grandmother of Danielle, Reece, Devon, Ross, Callen, Sean, Caoimhe, Kelsey, Corey, Alex, Morgan, Madison, Sharah, Shauneen and Sheneice and sister of Bridie, Gerard, Sheila and the late Patsy, Tommy and Lily. Reposing at her home on Sunday (December 14th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 16th) at 11.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Conlin Dermot (Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and formerly Fintona, Co Tyrone), late of 20 Aughaward Road, Enniskillen and formerly of Legamaghery Road, Fintona, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 14th December 2025. Cherished brother of Barney, Donal, Kevin, Sally, Maggie and the late Jean McAtee, Seamus, Charlie, Owen and Johnny. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

KEYS (née Spence) – 13 December 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Darlene, dearly loved wife of Malcolm, Lungs House, 22 Annagh Road, Clogher. Devoted mother of Alana, Lavelle, Charles, Jonathan and Zara, mother-in-law of Kyle and Lloyd, and treasured granny of Henry and Jack. Cherished daughter of Ethel and the late Bobbie, dear sister of Dale, sister-in-law of James and much loved aunt of Rob and Scott. House CLOSED on Sunday 14th. Family and friends welcome at the family home from 2pm to 8pm on Monday 15th. House STRICTLY PRIVATE on the morning of the funeral please. Service of Thanksgiving in Stonepark Baptist Church on Tuesday 16th at 1pm, followed by interment in adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Cancer Research UK c/o David Cranston Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. “With Christ which is far better.” Philippians Ch 1 v 23