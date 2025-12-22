Today’s death notices – Monday, December 22

MILLAR, DECEMBER 21st, 2025 DAVID Suddenly but peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 52 Old Mountfield Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Pat, devoted father of Andrew (Helen) and Niall. Much-loved step- grandfather of Shania and Luke, cherished grandfather of Aimee, Elana and Amara. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the funeral service from 12.30pm Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cardiac Assessment Unit, Omagh Hospital Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”

O’Donnell – December 11th 2025, as the result of a tragic accident, in Saudi Arabia. Michael Damian, formerly of Hillhead Rd, Clady, Co. Tyrone, beloved husband of Mary Nagle loving father of Elisha (Val), Liam (Marie) and Christopher (Sandra) and devoted grandad of Mia, Ainhoa and Louis. Also son of Liz and the late Michael O’Donnell (RIP) and brother of Colin (Cat). Reposing at the Nagle residence, Gahanive, Castlefreke (Eircode P85 KW97) on Monday, December 22nd 2025 from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 23rd 2025 at 2pm in St. Michael’s Church, Rathbarry. This will be livestreamed on the link below. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Mc Crossan, William (Liam) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 20th December 2025 R.I.P. (Late of Bunlin, Milford, Co. Donegal). Deeply missed by his loving wife Elish, sons, Pauric, Sean (Late Eamonn) and daughter Fiona (Walsh). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Gary, Karen, Michael, Kieran, Lizzie and Laoise and great-grandchildren Sophia and Dáithí. Reposing at the family home (12, Eden Terrace, Strabane BT82 8EN) from 6 p.m. today, Sunday 21st December. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday 23rd December at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 9 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

MILLIGAN, DECEMBER 21st, 2025 THOMAS (TOMMY) Peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home and late of 46 Moneygal Road, Castlederg. Dear son of the late James and Lizzie, devoted brother of the late Margaret, Jim, Bertie, Kyle, Marshall, Isobel and Maude. A much-loved uncle, great-uncle and friend. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Tommy will be held in Derg Parish Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Derg Parish Church and Parkview Nursing Home Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Day Thou Gavest Lord is Ended”