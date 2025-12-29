Today’s death notices – Monday, December 29

Kelly, Mary (Nee Caulfield) Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving Family 28th December 2025, 8 Dunmore Lane, Cookstown BT80 9UG. Beloved wife of the late Patrick RIP much loved mother of Brendan (Ann), Paddy (Phyllis), Linda Lennon (John), Rita Gilmore (Adrian), Pauline Cummings (Colm), Geraldine Teague (Vivian) and Michael (Kelley). Sister of the late John, Billy, Sadie (Kelly) and Peter RIP. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her beloved sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews nieces and large family circle. Donations in lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie. Our Lady Queen of Peace pray for her gentle soul.

SINNAMON – 28th December 2025, peacefully at his home 27a Main Street, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Lexie, dearly loved husband of Seeda and beloved brother of Hammie, Yvonne, Ruby, also the late Kenneth and Myrtle. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Revival Movement Association and Philip, Colette and Weston Pope (Missionaries to Thailand) c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Remembered with love by the family and friends. Ephesians 2:20 “Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone.”

Mc Sorley, Patsy. Peacefully at home (1, Seein Park, Sion Mills BT82 9JB), 27th December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Martin (Carmel), Patricia, Christopher (Sylvia), Amanda (late Richard) and the late Jim (Catherine), Paul (Fiona) and baby Mary, dearest brother of the late Seamus, Kathleen and Sally, cherished son of the late Patrick and Bridget. Reposing at the family home, today, Sunday 28th December from 3 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday 30th December at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

The death has taken place December 27th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Martin Gallagher, 24 Evish Grove, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Carmel, much loved father of Paul and Johnny, father-in-law of Danielle and Geraldine, dearly loved grandfather of Cora, Gemma, Tara, Jack, Caiden and Mollie, loving son of the late Anna May and John Gallagher and brother of Eamon, Rosemary and the late Colette. Reposing at his home on Sunday (December 28th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (December 30th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Russell – December 28th 2025, (peacefully) at her late home, Hillcrest, 35 Deerpark Rd, Ardstraw. Iris Matilda Ellen, wife of the late Alec and dear mother of Sharon (Roy), Paul, Esther (Alan) and Mark (Joy). Also loving granny of Daniel, Micah, Bethany, Miriam, Jacob, Lydia, Aaron, Lee and Ryan, a much loved great-granny and dear sister of Donald. Family and friends welcome at her home, but family time after 9pm please. Funeral Tuesday December 30th in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church, service at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Asia Link for the “Salt & Light” project, which rescues children from being sold into prostitution. Please make cheques payable to “Hood & Co Undertakers”, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone, BT78 4AD. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.” 2 Timothy Ch.4 v.7&8