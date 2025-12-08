Today’s death notices – Monday, December 8

NELSON (nee Willoughby) 6th December 2025, peacefully at Sanville Care Home. Hannah, dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Nelson, formerly Ballyvaddy, Brantry, Dungannon. Funeral arrangements to follow. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Gortmerron Baptist Church c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Grange Meeting House. Will be loved and remembered always. ‘At Home with the Lord.’

SMYTH (nee McFarland) – 6th December 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Hadassah Elizabeth (Betty), formerly Springfield Crescent, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Samuel. A loving mother of Derek (Anne), Carol (Terry), David (Joanne) and Nigel (Ashley), and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Tuesday 9th between 6pm and 8pm. Funeral arrangements to follow. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Drumglass Parish c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon. Will be remembered and loved always by her family and wider family circle. ‘Safe in God’s keeping’.

Stewart – 5th December 2025, peacefully, Jeffrey Robert David, late of Lislea, Omagh. Beloved husband of Linda and dear father of Emma (Ben Edwards), Gareth (Tracey) and James. Much loved Grandad (Grumps) of Joel, Myles, Max and Darcey and treasured brother of Olwen O’Brien. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

McBride (Nee McGurk) Killyclogher, Omagh 6th December 2025 Honoria (Noreen) peacefully at Knockmoyle Care Facility surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dessie RIP. Devoted mother of Loretta (Brendan), Mark (Geraldine), Joan (Seamus) and the late Peter RIP. Sister of Peggy (Michael RIP), Joan (Noel RIP), Terence (Maria) and the late Carmel RIP (John). Remains reposing at her late residence 24 Tirquin Road, Killyclogher from 2pm to 9pm today Sunday 7th December and tomorrow Monday 8th December from 12 noon to 9pm. Requiem mass Tuesday 9th December 2025 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, cherished grandchildren Conor, John, Peter, Mark, Emma, Lucy, Lauren and Maeve, great-grandchildren Norah, James, Ciaran, Finn, Maggie, James, Mary, Ailbhe, Grace and Daithi, extended family, friends and neighbours. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Smiton 7th December 2025 Peacefully at Copperfields Care Home, Hugh, 22 Martray Road, Ballygawley. Loving husband of the late Lucy, dear father of Anne & Clifford, father-in-law of Sidney and Eileen, much loved grandfather of Linda, Tanya, Samantha, Adrian, Gareth & David, dearly loved great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Funeral Service in Ballygawley Parish Church on Tuesday 9th December 2025 at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome on Sunday 7th and Monday 8th December from 2pm to 8pm. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Hugh’s memory payable to Dementia NI c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

McLaughlin, 21 Segully Road Drumquin, BT78 4RD, 6th December 2025, Margaret RIP, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dear wife of Leo, much loved mother of Aidan (Breege), Siobhan (Mark), Gerald (Tina), Edel (Dessi) and Martin (Maddy), sister of Dan. Nana of Grainne, Eimear, Fiachra, Aimee, Shona, Zoe, Megan, Jaidan, Ryan, Tyler and Caoimhe. Margaret is predeceased by her parents Micheal and Maggie, and brothers and sisters Jinny, Paddy, Mickey, Tommy, Francie, Mary, Teresa and Benny. Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence from 2pm to 10pm on Sunday 7th and Monday 8th Dec. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 9th December at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law and entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Trust care of any family member or to Sean O’Kane and Sons, 280 Dooish Road, Drumquin BT78 4RA. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam.

LAW (née LEUNG), December 6th 2025, Shuk-Ching, peacefully at Three Rivers Care Home and late of Edenvale Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bing-yung, devoted mother of Donna, Joseph (Sally) and Jimmy (Patricia). Much loved grandmother of Karmen, Joseph, Lesley, Jamie-Louis, Rosenna, Matthew and Jack, and great-grandmother of JJ, Finlay and Isla. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Omagh on Thursday from 6–9pm. Funeral arrangements to follow. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Hannon, Dympna, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, formerly of Sleivecoole Park, Killyclogher, suddenly at home on Friday 5th December. Loving mother of Collette, Sean (Laura-Lee), Mark (Marianne), and the late Paula R.I.P., devoted granny to Áine, Cahir and Cillian. Sister to Margaret (Robert), Patrick (Mary R.I.P.), Mary (Gordon R.I.P.), Veronica (Charlie), Anna (Tommy), Teresa (Jack) and the late Susan R.I.P. Dympna will be reposing at Maguire’s Funeral Home, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, Omagh BT78 5JX today from 6pm until 9pm and Sunday 7th December from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Monday 8th December 2025 in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral leaving Maguire’s Funeral Home at 9.20am on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Requiem Mass can be viewed via the webcam on www.cappaghparish.com. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, friends, neighbours, and entire family circle. Our Lady, pray for her.