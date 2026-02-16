Today’s death notices – Monday, February 16

Maura O’Neill, 15th February 2026, 17 Nelson Park Fivemiletown, peacefully at South West Area Hospital. Wife of the late Eddie and beloved daughter of the late Ria RIP. Maura will arrive at St Mary’s Church Fivemiletown for overnight repose at 5pm on Monday 16th February. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday 17th. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Fitzgerald (Derrytresk) Malachy R.I.P, died 15th February 2026 peacefully in Ashbrook Care Home. Beloved husband of Brigid (nee Hagan). Much loved father of Martina (Brendan), Brian (Joanne), Aidan (Teresa), Deirdre, Kevin (Tsholo) and the late Jimmy (Diesel) (Mary) R.I.P. Cherished grandfather of Claire, Michelle, Emma, Fintan, Séanna, Tiarnán, Cara, Lauren, Lucy, Sian, Conor, Áine and Cassie. Great grandfather of 12 great grandchildren. Son of the late Robert and Sarah-Ann R.I.P. Predeceased by his sisters Josephine, Rose, Kathleen, Eileen, Sheila, Margaret, Anna-Mae, brothers Hugh-Pat, Barney, Bobby, Jim and baby Patrick who died in infancy R.I.P. Malachy will be reposing at 27 Derrytresk Road, Coalisland, BT71 4QL on Monday from 3pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended Fitzgerald and Hagan family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Woods Ann, (née Maguire), Trillick, Co Tyrone, formerly of 30 Loughterush Road, Trillick, BT78 3RF, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Sunday 15th February 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother of John (Louise), Conor (Leanne) and Catherine (Killian). Loving and devoted grandmother of Aoife, Seán and Tíarnán. Cherished sister of the late Jimmy, Gerard, Pat and Joe. Ann will be reposing in her late residence from 11am on Monday 16th February 2026. House Private. Ann will leave her late residence at 1.45pm on Tuesday 17th February 2026 for 2.30pm requiem Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Trillick, followed by her burial afterwards in Magheralough cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Ann will travel from the Loughterush Road and along the Scallen Road and Main Street to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church for 2.20pm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

The death has taken place February 15th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret Kelly (née Mc Fadden), 8 Brownhill Park, Glenmornan and formerly of Legfordrum. Beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mother of Sean, Angela, Rita, Joe, Peter, Laura and Gemma and sister of Peter, Mary, Betty and Ollie. Reposing at her home on Sunday (February 15th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (February 17th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Joseph`s Church, Glenmornan at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/glenmornan

Shaw, February 15, 2026 peacefully at Ann’s Care Home, Moneymore, Norman, dearly loved husband of Rae, 19 Claggan Park, Cookstown, devoted dad of Alan (Tanya), Lynda (Eddie) and Trevor (Karen), loved granda of Lauren, Andrew, Emma, Mark, Stephen, Jonah and Eve, great-granda of Ollie, Zach, Ivy and Daisy and dear brother of Malcolm. Everyone welcome at the family home on Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm onwards. Funeral service in Molesworth Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, 17 February at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia N.I. c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.

Michael Geard Ryan known as Gerry, late of 56 Annaghmore Road, BT80 0JA, Moortown. Son of the late Mary & Gerard Ryan R.I.P. Passed peacefully surrounded by love in the Macmillan Unit of Antrim Area Hospital on the morning of Sunday the 15th of February 2026. Forever loved & remembered by his brothers Martin and Tony, his sister Teresa, her husband Raymond, his nieces Shauna, Ciara (Andrew), Aisling (Shane) and Niamh and their children Charlie, Finlay, Cara Mae, AJ, Ray and Rosie. Deeply loved by his fiancée Hazel & her family. Funeral from his home to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 17th February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church Webcam (link below). Donations in lieu of flowers to MacMillan Cancer Support c/o the family. A link is also available below to donate directly online. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. May St. Padre Pio and St. Martin always keep him safe. The Wake for Gerry will commence on Monday 16th February from 12 noon to 10pm. Family time only on the morning of the Funeral please. https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-moortown https://donation.macmillan.org.uk/make-a-single-donation/donation-amount

CALDWELL, FEBRUARY 14th 2026, WILLIAM JOHN (JACKIE). Peacefully at Silverdale Nursing Home, Castlederg and late of 42 Ballynaloan Road, Crewbridge. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty, devoted father of Jean (John) and Guy, stepfather of David (Irene). Much-loved grandfather of Nicole, Andrew, Karen and Matthew, great-grandfather of Lexi and Blake. A dear brother. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home today (Sunday) from 2-10pm and Monday from 10am-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jackie will be held in Drumclamp Parish Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Silverdale Nursing Home, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Beautiful Memories.”