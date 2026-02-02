Today’s death notices – Monday, February 2

McCAUSLAND – 31st January 2026 (suddenly) at hospital, Leslie Ernest, late of 13 Thornlea, Omagh, dearly loved husband of Gillian and the late Mary (Lily), loving father of Brian (Carol) and Colin, a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral arrangements later. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Devlin (Gaffer) (Ardboe) 30th January 2026 Martin R.I.P. Dearly beloved son of Phyllis and the late Patsy and cherished brother of Patrick (Nuala), Adrian (Maggie) and Monica (Corky). Funeral from his home 9 Killycanavan Road, BT71 5BP to The Church of The Blessed Sacrament Mullinahoe at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 3rd February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). St Martin pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, nephews Patrick and Joseph, nieces Lauren and Alanna and wider family circle. Martin’s Wake will commence at 3pm Sunday. https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-blessed-sacrament-mullinahoe-ardboe

Slack (Charlotte) Beryl, nee Collins (Dromore) Co Tyrone, formerly of 2 Mullinacross Fold, Dromore, BT78 3NP. Died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 30th January 2026. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Treasured mother of Darryl (Andrea) and Joseph. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 8 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Kay (Terry) McCullagh, Una, Josephine, Sam (Maggie), and the late Martina McCann (late Vincey), Susie Donnell (John), Vonnie Furey (Gerry), Michael, Paddy (late Anne), Margaret Gallagher (Brendan) and baby Charles. Daughter of the late Patrick and Sadie. Beryl will be reposing in her late residence from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday 31st January and from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday 1st February 2026. Beryl’s remains will leave her late residence at 6.40pm on Sunday 1st February and will be received into St. Davog’s Church, Dromore at 7pm. Her requiem Mass will take place at 12noon on Monday 2nd February 2026, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alternatively, the Mass can be viewed via the following link: https://www.dromorecatholicparish.com/webcam Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady Pray for her.

Armstrong January 31, 2026 (peacefully) at Mater Hospital, Esther Patricia, dearly loved wife of the late William Armstrong, formerly of Drumcree, Cookstown, dear mother of Jill and Kenneth, mother-in-law of Kevin and Nadine and much loved grandmother of Alessandra, Katherine, Jonathan and Julie. Funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryloran Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, Co Tyrone BT80 8PZ. Lovingly remembered by her daughter, son, grandchildren, former daughter-in-law Sylvia and the wider family circle. “Peace, perfect peace.”

Glackin (formerly of Church Street, Cookstown), Lily (Teresa Elizabeth), peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sanville Nursing Home, Coalisland, January 31st 2026 R.I.P. Cherished daughter of the late James and Edith (R.I.P). Dear sister of Desmond, Raymond and the late Seamus and Ronnie (R.I.P.) also sister in-law of Vera, Theresa, Roisin and the late Josie (R.I.P). Much cherished and loved aunt to her many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, her extended family members and wide circle of friends. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has taken place January 14th 2026 of Marian Anne Coquelin (“Ann” née Mc Bride), Guernsey and formerly of Mourne Place, Strabane. Beloved wife of Ray, adored mum to Karen, dearly loved daughter of the late Eileen and Andrew Mc Bride and sister of Martin and the late Patsy, Jim, Marie, Andrew and Helen. A celebration of Ann`s life will be held at Les Côtils on Monday 2nd February at 11.30a.m. Private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Bowel Cancer Guernsey via their website: www.bowelcancerguernsey.org.gg or Les Bourgs Hospice, Rue du Tertre, St Andrew GY68SF. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Service can be viewed via https://youtube.com/live/0FXUcLn6Sa4?feature=share

Charles (née Kane) – January 31st 2026 (peacefully) at Craigavon Area Hospital, Norma, devoted Wife of the late Kenneth, 17 Millburn Avenue, Cookstown, loving Mother of Stephen (Joanne) and Ruth (Martin) and proud and much adored Granny of Adam. All welcome at the Family home on Sunday, February 1st and Monday February 2nd from 1:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from her home on Tuesday, February 3rd at 12:15pm to Cookstown Methodist Church for Service at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cookstown Methodist Women in Ireland can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear”.