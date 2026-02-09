Today’s death notices – Monday, February 9

Dynes (née McGeary), Clonmore, Dungannon, 8th February 2026, peacefully at Ashbrook Private Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Gerard, Sean, Kieran and Claire (McErlean), and daughter of the late John and Mary. May they rest in peace. Peggy’s remains will repose at her late home from Monday at 11am until removal on Wednesday at 11am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Clonmore, for 12pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family home private on the morning of the funeral please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Eilís and Dymphna, grandchildren Danielle, John, David, Lauren, Jade, Gareth, Chloe, Matthew, Sara, Barry, Kiera, Aaron, Cathal and Leo, great-grandchildren Peter, Ellis, Tessa, Cassie, Jude, Emma, James and Mera, brothers Sean and Brendan, sister Maura (McAree), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and the entire family circle.

Murphy (8 Bracken Vale, Omagh), 8th February 2026, peacefully at SWAH, Thomas RIP. Beloved husband of the late Catherine RIP, dear father of Genevieve (Jon), Shane (Sarah), and Emma Kate (Karl), and loving grandfather to Thomas, Louie, Ellie May, Harvey and Anna. Funeral arrangements later. St Pio, pray for him.

STEWART (née DOHERTY), 7th February 2026, Margaret Jane (Gretta), peacefully at her late home, Lis-lea Cottage, 127 St Dympna’s Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harold, devoted mother of Kyle, Hilary, Karen and Michele, mother-in-law of Raymond, John and Bill. Cherished Granny of Gavin, Simon, Ryan, Jodie, Jack, Rachael, Rebecca, Mark, Emma, Zara, Timothy, Sophie and the late Leanne. Much-loved great-grandmother of Jayden, Abigale, Cillian, Zoe and Ida. Dear sister of William and the late Elizabeth, Robert and Annie. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gretta will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Monday at 1.30pm, followed by committal in the adjoining graveyard.

WHITE (née Boyle), 2nd February 2026. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alice Josephine (Josie), peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, late of 9 Churchview, Charlemont, Moy. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Geraldine (Hedley), Pauline, Bernie (Cathal) and Marie (Barry). Dearly loved grandmother of Matthew, Danielle (Conor), Aoife (Conor), Roná, Tomás, Jack, Rory and Shane, and much-loved great-grandmother of Mollie, Tommie, Cathair and Loughlainn. Cherished sister of Agnes, Bridget and Gerry, and the late Johnny, Peggy (Devlin), Seamus, Hughie, Maisie, Annie (Thompson), Bernie (Mills), and Hugh and Brendan who died in infancy R.I.P. Josie will be reposing at Benedict Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy BT71 7HQ, from 4pm until 9pm today, Tuesday, and from 1pm until 6pm on Wednesday. Removal to St Peter’s Church, Collegelands, for 7pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

McNamee (née Hunter), 6th February 2026, 22 Main Street, Sixmilecross. Ann, beloved wife of the late Brendan RIP and loving mother of Kathleen Slevin (Leo), Brendan, Mark (Marcia) and Maureen Marlow. Loving sister of Frances McKenna and the late Kathleen and Barry. Caring grandmother of Michael, Aoife, Niamh, Cian, Cora, Elle, and great-grandmother of Cara, Erin, Aine, Saibhdh and Rían. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, 9th February, at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Morris (24 Lisnaharney Road, Knockmoyle), 6th February 2026, peacefully in hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, Gerry R.I.P., beloved son of the late Pat and Kate R.I.P., much-loved brother of Brian and Maria. Gerry’s remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday (February 7th) and Sunday (February 8th) from 2pm–10pm. Funeral from there on Monday (February 9th) at 10.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle, for 11am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

WILSON, 6th February 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Brian, dearly loved husband of the late Valerie, Trewmount Road, Killyman, Dungannon. Loving father of Michael, Andrew, Susan and Denise, also a dear grandfather and brother. House and funeral strictly private at his own request. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie, c/o D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co. Armagh, BT71 7SF.

Liam McGarrigle, 6th February 2026, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 210 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Beloved partner of Wendy, much-loved father of Thomas, Brooke and Baileigh, dearly loved son of the late Betty and William McGarrigle, and brother of Jayne and Charlie. Reposing at his partner Wendy Wilder’s home, 188 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane, on Saturday (February 7th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his partner’s home on Monday (February 9th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m., with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.